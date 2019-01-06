Blast from the Past: Sultan gets into war of words with John Tighe, others, over Kristin Kreuk

In August 2011, John Tighe published the Coaches List of NXIVM on his Saratoga in Decline blog.

Among the coaches listed was Kristin Laura Kreuk, who achieved the rank of Yellow Sash, Two Stripes.

This revealed that Kruek was more than a mere student taking a few intensives. She was more than a mere beginning coach, but halfway on the stripe path of being a proctor.

After John posted the coaches list, Kruek became a large part of the comments section. Emerging therein was that knight or rather Sultan in shining armor to defend the lady. Sultan of Six was using the moniker “H” back then, as well as posting anonymously.

Sultan apparently admitted he worked for the National Association of Securities Dealers. Ironically on the day the coaches list was published the stock market took quite a tumble.

Tighe was questioned by Sultan about how old the coaches list was.

John Tighe at Uncommon Grounds

John Tighe exposed the fact that Kristin Kreuk was a coach with Nxivm.

Tighe, used the moniker, “Ben lives on” suspected the person questioning him was in reality Kreuk’s fanboy, Sultan.

AUGUST 8 7:47 AM

Ben lives on [Tighe] said [to Sultan]:

… Sorry chief, Ms. Kreuk is a card-carrying member of the Keith Raniere fan club. Your little angel probably needs a STD checkup. Now go out and find a real girlfriend, you’re getting too old to have imaginary friends

AUGUST 8, 2011 9:51 AM

Depiction of the noble defender of Kristin Kreuk, Sultan of Six

Not a true photo of the fan of Kristin Kreuk who calls himself Sultan of Six.

H [Sultan] said…

Actually, I go by the alias of SultanOfSix on a few different forums related to her. I’m Muslim and I’ve posted a few times on this forum as well. In fact, most likely, all of the Quranic verses that have been posted here were probably done by myself.

… Yes, I am a fan of hers, and honestly I don’t appreciate you accusing her (implicitly or explicitly) of having sexual relations with Raniere.

The status of her sexual activity is none of your business. If I knew anything about it, I wouldn’t talk about it. And if I didn’t know anything about it, I still wouldn’t make claims that … amount to aspersions, because in my faith it’s a grievous sin:

“Those who slander chaste women, indiscreet but believing, are cursed in this life and in the Hereafter: for them is a grievous Penalty.”

“And those who launch a charge against chaste women, and produce not four witnesses (to support their allegations), flog them with eighty stripes; and reject their evidence ever after: for such men are wicked transgressors”

I’m not afraid speak my mind or back up my words, and I’m disappointed in someone like you who claims to have Muslim friends would talk in such a fucking disparaging manner.

AUGUST 8, 2011 10:13 AM

Ben lives on [Tighe] said…

… Your fixation with KK may become Idolatry. In the eyes of Allah all men are equal no more, no less. Why do you seem so concerned with her and her alone?

AUGUST 8, 2011 10:43 AM

Anonymous [Sultan] said…

… My “fixation” with KK has nothing to do with idolatry. I do not worship her, but I do care for her….

AUGUST 8, 2011 11:09 AM

Ben lives on said…

… could you explain what Ms. Kreuk had done that is good? How many young people has she brought in NXIVM? What values did she teach in Smallville?

I did enjoy her- Lesbian Kiss with Brianna Lynn Brown

So how is pious and does it show good action?

AUGUST 8, 2011 11:34 AM

Anonymous [Sultan] said…

… I sin. Everybody sins. Everybody makes mistakes. It’s those who persist in their mistakes with no regard for the wrongness of their actions, the ones who are iniquitous, who are deserving of retribution.

…. If you group all of those who have participated in NXIVM in the same boat, then you’ve done nothing but served the purpose of Raniere.

“How many young people has she brought in NXIVM?”

I don’t know. Do you? Do you know with certainty that she’s slept with Raniere so that you can accuse her of such a thing? Do you know with certainty that she continues to participate in it?

AUGUST 8, 2011 12:11 PM

Ben lives on said…

… I do think your obsession with her isn’t healthy. But it’s your life, write and believe what you want, but I have little time to address a lovesick fan….

AUGUST 8, 2011 12:39 PM

Anonymous [Sultan] said…

…. unless you have evidence that she’s a whore, she’s actively recruiting for it, still participates in activities concerning it, whether that be attending Prefect and Vanguard’s birthday celebrations, then I suggest you provide it. Otherwise, you’ve just done nothing but a disservice to yourself, to your religion, and your whole mission with respect to this blog.

AUGUST 8, 2011 12:52 PM

Anonymous [to Sultan] said…

[Tighe] gives you her rank… the fact she is in the highest level of NXIVM but you want a DNA test from the stains in her panties, what a pathetic jerk.

Does the fact that you’re the only one on this board that gives a flying fuck about the bitch what’s really bothering you? No one even brought up her name till you came ranting on here.

The chick is a nobody, I had to google her name to find out who the hell she was. WB network really? Does anyone watch that shit who is over the age of 12?

AUGUST 8, 2011 1:07 PM

Anonymous [Sultan] said…

1:07 PM

I think you’re a liar of the highest degree… I was not the first to mention her. … I asked the question about the validity of the list, and the author of this blog mentioned her name as a result. Which makes one wonder why he would associate such a vague question with Miss Kreuk in the first place…

AUGUST 8, 2011 1:34 PM

Ben lives on said…

…. Because I write this blog and know your style. Any mention of the fairy goddess and you come out of the woodwork … Really with the market crashing isn’t there something better to do at the National Association Of Securities Dealers than write about KK all day?

Anonymous [Sultan] said…

… The market crashing and securities regulation are two completely different concepts.

But, there’s plenty to do here in the office. I just can multitask. 🙂

… You know what would get people out of the cult? Something tangible, like cold hard evidence, which could prove wrongdoing. All I see is a bunch of lists being published, speculation being thrown around, and derogatory comments being made….

AUGUST 8, 2011 1:28 PM

Anonymous [to Sultan] said…

… You can’t seem to fathom the fact that your fantasy princess could walk through Times Square and go unnoticed. Please go to the nearest ER and tell them about the voices in your head

AUGUST 8, 2011 1:44 PM

Anonymous [Sultan] said…

Yawn. Do you really think the extent of her fame has anything to do with my connection to her? Perhaps in your little worldview where you like to diminish people’s self esteem in order to elevate yourself so you can have your way with them, that may be the case. But that doesn’t work with everybody….

AUGUST 8, 2011 3:34 PM

Anonymous said…

Uhhh… yeah, I Googled “sultanofsix” and I [saw] just how obsess — I mean “active” you are on forums pertaining to her. Did you ever find out the answers to these questions you posted a while back?

“1) How tall is KK for real?

“2) What does she smell like?”

AUGUST 8, 2011 4:01 PM

Anonymous [Sultan?] said…

… Those 2 questions were jokes, the height and smell thing has been an ongoing, inside joke for years now in the Kristin Kreuk fandom and each time there’s an encounter those are always the 2 questions asked… it’s for shits and giggles. Even Kristin has taken part in the joke and finally answered them when she was at comic con. Her response was 5’4’ish and a vanilla mix.

Donno what’s YOUR obsession in trying to make SultanOfSix come off like a craze obsessed fan.

AUGUST 8, 2011 4:30 PM

Anonymous said ….

Sultan Of Six, my intuition tell me that you’re a very good person. You have a great sense of honor and you surely cherish and try to protect beauty, virtue and dignity. …. I’d’ like to tell you that there are many girls/women that deserve your attention, more than … KK. …. Don’t let yourself be fooled by your illusions. There is no virtue…. All is made up, this is just marketing, you frankly deserve better.

Trust me, I know what I’m talking about, this “KK” will never give a little fuck about you….

AUGUST 8, 2011 4:39 PM

Anonymous said…

… Have any of the Kristin Kreuk fans ASKED HER DIRECTLY to either confirm or deny her current NXIVM status? If so, has she given a clear and definitive answer either way?

Of course not. NXIVM requires secrecy.

…. Kristin Kreuk is a NXIVM Coach and recruiter who is running an organization that actively recruits AND holds workshops for teenage girls… it’s time for Girls By Design to be revisited, and for the readers and commenters on this blog to come up with ways to warn parents about Kreuk’s involvement with the dangerous NXIVM cult and the distinct possibility that their young daughters are being groomed as sex toys for the libidinous Keith Raniere.

Oh… and one more thing for KK’s fan club to consider… Raniere has had sex with MULTIPLE women in NXIVM, and I’m not talking 4 or 5 or even 15 women. BIG numbers. Unfortunately, that means that ANY attractive, thin female who is active in NXIVM is under suspicion for being one of Keith’s sex toys. It goes with the territory.

AUGUST 8, 2011 5:59 PM

Would donate my kidney to kiss Kristin Kreuk’s ass said…

… The stock market crashes and we have some Bozo from the National Association Of Securities Dealers cruising the web all day to stalk his imaginary girlfriend and attack anyone who puts a little reality in his little fantasy.

Hi Bud nothing better to do than jack off in your cubicle to your KK screensaver? Think you might want to check the fiscals today. I think we just lost Tokyo? Really your little KK is just a stupid little high school dropout who sufferers from low self-esteem who feeds off the adoration of her feebleminded fans.

You all live in a fantasy world because it’s too hard for you to function or maintain a normal adult relationship. I mean who ever in your life could ever live up to the standard of KK

AUGUST 8, 2011 6:08 PM

Anonymous said…

… For all you know, Kreuk is a stupid slut who fucks strangers without a condom and then goes home to Hildreth so he can clean up like a good cuck-boy….

AUGUST 9, 2011 5:39 AM

Anonymous said…

As an ex-nxivm coach I agree with John that KK is indeed a cult fanatic. Being a coach in nxivm is an elite and valued position that must be maintained by vigorous quotas. In Germany in the thirties there were millions of Germans but few Nazi party members. The same with NXIVM, and KK is one of them.

John has produced proof that KK is indeed a high level nxivn recruiter and he should be praised for that and not condemned because it shatters the little world of KK’s groupies.

The ball is in their court now to prove she isn’t but we all know they can’t so they will blame John for showing them the proof.

AUGUST 9, 2011 11:39 AM

NXIVM actresses are called something different in my book said [To Sultan]..

The fact that the Whore Goddess Miss Kreuk is on this list — complete with a rank — proves that the past lies perpetuated by her starstruck groupies (with teenage level brains) are exposed as just that–lies.

The past claims of “she’s not really heavily involved” in the Nxivm cult are now shown as being total BS. This is a list of RECRUITERS! She would not have achieved the listed rank unless she RECRUITED others into the fold.

Wake up, you TV addict. Your BS has been exposed, in black & white fashion.

Now go back to writing your puppy love messages on her fan page. I wouldn’t be surprised if you’re on her security detail’s Stalker list.

AUGUST 9, 2011 1:12 PM

Anonymous said…

She’s clearly still involved and I honestly believe she’ll remain involved until something dramatically happens that makes her want to leave. I doubt that’ll ever happen. NXIVM caters to their “name” members who have the pockets to support the group.

AUGUST 9, 2011 1:49 PM

Holy shit !!! SFMPE’s back again !!! said…

… Why are you all so mean to Kristin “Rank: Yellow, 2 stripes” Kreuk?

Let me explain you, Kreukie-Fan prototype: All that she wears during her “intensives” with THE master himself is her yellow scarf with two stripes.

Look: Yellow scarf -> [========] <- With two stripes

It ain’t that complicated, dude!

…. I’m sorry, but the freshest and the most relevant information that you get about her is that she ranked “Yellow scarf, two stripes”….

What do you want more? What do you need to know? This is NOT P-R stuff, it’s the only real thing that you know about her: Yellow scarf, two stripes!

… Why Kristin Kreuk’s fans are still trying to deny it here in? YELLOW SCARF, TWO STRIPES!!!

You have a little idea how much money, time and efforts she spent in the “program” to get this rank!

This is not an accident! You don’t get trapped accidentally to a process that drives you to the yellow scarf, two stripes rank!!!

…. That’s right, there are some rude jokes about her in this forum, but they are other places where jokes about her are grubbier, frankly!!! In another forum … I found a post about her casting in Mission Impossible 4. It was like: Mission Impossible 4? With her in the cast it sounds more like a porn movie: Mission Impossible 4 -> DVDA…

Hehe: Mission Impossible 4 – 4 c*cks, 4 stripes! LOL…

AUGUST 9, 2011 7:38 PM

Anonymous said…

The only reason GirlsByDesign has done NOTHING is because it’s run by 2 flakes. FLAKES.

That is the type of person who joins a group like this: A Flake.

Look at all the half assed projects and websites started by NXIVM. never updated, never elaborated upon, just a few webpages and that’s it.

… This is why NXIVM will NEVER be the huge threat they hope and this blog fears they will be. They’re just too incompetent and their members are too stupid and lazy. They sit around quoting Ghandi while Raniere slurps the gross juices off his fingers, smelling hard as he flicks his little pecker….

AUGUST 9, 2011 9:40 PM

Would give my left nut to sniff Kristin Kreuk panties said…

Yea like the circle jerk A Cappella Innovations whose you tube videos were so fucking hilarious. They spend a year planning and promoting shit then when no one shows up they declare it a great success and forget it ever happened, Schizoid man

AUGUST 9, 2011 10:18 PM

Ayn Rands commie brother said…

I think Kristin Kreuk was at that and sat on Keith’s lap. [not sure if they were both nude}

AUGUST 10, 2011 3:03 PM

Anonymous said…

… Kristin Kreuk cannot answer up front is she a recruiter or isn’t she?

Cults like to weasel their way around answers. Ergo the beauty is coy about her continued involvement. Suits her purpose not to be truthful.

AUGUST 10, 2011 4:34 PM

Nut Patrol said [To Sultan]…

A simple question to the Kristin Kreuk fanboy:

Why would anyone consider themselves to be a ‘fan’ of this woman? As in: what is there to admire about her?

I get the “I’d like to get in her pants part” — and I am sure that is part of it. But, unless you are totally delusional (a strong possibility from what we read here from you), you know that the chances of your having sex with her is negative zero.

So with that being off the table, we’re back to the WHY do you admire this zombie whore?

What has she accomplished? What does she stand for? What does she advocate that makes her worthy of your sympathies?

It amazes me that there are losers like you in this world.

AUGUST 10, 2011 5:56 PM

Anonymous [Sultan] said…

Why the fuck do you care?

If she’s such a “zombie whore”, why are you seeking to know so much from the loser who is her admirer? For your own edification?

Of course not. You can only kill two birds with one stone, if you have a stone to throw with in the first place. Otherwise you simply look the fool.

To seek knowledge from a “fool” makes the one seeking look like even more of a fool.

Especially when the “fool” knows that the intent of the seeker.

A diatribe to make oneself feel better by putting down others only works if the latter actually feels as if he’s been humiliated. And the latter only works if he lacks self-esteem.

So, perhaps when one day you grow up, maybe the third grader, bully mentality might grow out of you.

Or perhaps you’ll simply remain as transparent as they come.