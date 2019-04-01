Society of Protectors is alive and well – and so is Nxivm

For those who think Nxivm is deader than a door nail, think again.

Only six members of Nxivm were indicted and many of the most guilty will – unless there are additional indictments – perhaps in the Northern District – go scot-free.

In an upcoming post, I will try to provide a list of those still holding Nxivm together.

The Society of Protectors is a subgroup within Nxivm, made up of Nxivm males (it is not right to call them men) who follow the wisdom and the teachings of the Vanguard – on how men should behave with women.

Some have mocked this group – but it was a lucrative business venture (Raniere kept the company in Pam Cafritz’s name) and at one time had 100s of members each paying monthly fees and taking expensive SOP weekend retreats periodically.

Usher in 2021 the right way. Reserve early. Just three years to go to take the Lost Collateral Weekend, begins New Year's Eve 2020...

It raked in so much money that somehow they could not even keep track of how much and, therefore, could never quite report it to any governmental agency such as the IRS.

Some of the principle teachings of SOP was that men are naturally polygamous and women naturally monogamous – and that women should accept this wondrous gender difference and celebrate it – that a man should have multiple sex partners – that it is natural and biologically right.

While the woman must – it is imperative – be faithful to only her man.

Another teaching is that women are spoiled; pampered princesses and that men take all the hard blows in the world while women skate by claiming to be victims when they have all the advantages.

Yet another teaching – promulgated by the Vanguard himself – he practiced what he preached – is that if a man ejaculates on a woman – he has marked her as his own [much like a dog spraying.]

The woman so marked then belongs to the man gracious enough to provide his ejaculate upon her.

Jim Del Negro with hands on hips leads a group of brave men of the Society of Protectors.

Jim Del Negro, (in light blue shorts and black muscle shirt], the august head of the High Council of SOP, with SOP men and Jness women at Vanguard Week.

(I have, thanks to a former SOP student, a secret recording of Keith Raniere giving the entire secret SOP curriculum – it is something like 8 hours of the Vanguard teachings for men. I once tried to post it on Youtube.com but Keith filed a copyright infringement claim and Youtube deleted my recording. Happily, I have ample backup copies. In fact, through an attorney, I provided a copy to law enforcement for their delectation and edification.)

Yes, it was quite an attractive philosophy for followers of Raniere, for it seemed to give them permission to be mini-Vanguards and their women were deemed most selfish indeed if they:

A. Objected to their man’s philandering.

B. Philandered themselves.

In any event, some will be intrigued to know that SOP survives, in some fashion. A source sent me this – at least part of the most recent newsletter of the Society of Protectors. In fact, it is dated today:

I deeply regret that I cannot provide readers with more information on where the meetings are held or even how to join SOP. The president of the High Council of SOP was/is James J. Del Negro. His private cell phone number is 518-588-7792. You can also try him at 518-588-7792.

If he doesn’t pick up, try emailing him at jimdel@nxivm.com.

Jim is not only on the High Council of SOP, but he has the illustrious rank, along the Stripe Path, of Orange, 2 stripes. Please show him proper deference when speaking to him. He was formerly coached by Lauren R. Salzman, who just pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, and as part of her plea, she had to admit Nxivm was a criminal operation.

I don’t know how that makes Jimmy feel. But Jim was always a true Society of Protectors guy. His own longtime girlfriend used to be Raniere’s girl [one of them] and no doubt Raniere marked her as his own numerous times. But Jimmy was content to be a beta male and worship his Vanguard.

The symbol of SOP.

The symbol of SOP. Some people call the Society of Protectors “the Society of Cuckolds” since so many of the men in the group had their wives and girlfriends marked by the Vanguard.

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Lauren Salzman

Lauren Salzman got out second best so far – in pleading guilty and cooperating with the Feds to bury Vanguard, Clare Bronfman, Allison Mack, and Kathy Russell. If necessary, she would bury Jimmy Del Negro too. Viva Executive Success!

BTW Lauren Salzman’s pleaded guilty on March 25, 2019 and, at the request of her counsel, the Court sealed the transcript of the plea hearing.

Now, the government and Lauren’s attorneys jointly moved the Court to unseal a copy of the defendant’s change of plea hearing with limited redactions. When it becomes available, Jimmy [and we] can see just how far Lauren repudiated their master, his criminal enterprise, and his teachings.