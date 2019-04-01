Omar Rosales: CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST SARA BRONFMAN-IGTET: ‘THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY’

Editor’s note: The case is Martinez & Leal v. Brontman-Igtet, Index No. 517921/2018. It is in New York State Supreme Court and alleges that Nxivm and its leaders, including Sara Bronfman-Igtet, engaged in a longstanding pattern of fraud against students of Nxivm classes. It is a class action lawsuit which means there is still time to join in the lawsuit if you were a victim and paid money for Nxivm classes. There is a chance to get your money back – via Sara Bronfman-Igtet. The following is a report by the lawyer representing the plaintiffs, Omar Rosales. Mr. Rosales was also a Nxivm student for a time.

Attorney Omar Rosales, a former NXIVM member, says help may be available to sex abuse victims of Keith Raniere.

Attorney Omar Rosales

By Omar W. Rosales

THE GOOD

Acknowledgements

First off, I wanted to thank everyone that contributes to the Frank Report, and most importantly, Frank Parlato. This website and forum have become a force for justice and have led to many new leads and a greater understanding of the criminal machine known as NXIVM and Executive Success Programs (ESP), Inc. By discussing the issues and hashing out different ideas, we have become a part of the narrative and the history of the takedown of one of the largest and most influential criminal enterprises in the history of New York – the Bronfman-Raniere Crime syndicate.

Second, it has been my great honor to represent each of the class members as we seek our collective justice and day of reckoning for the suffering, fraud, and crime committed by the senior members of NXIVM including Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Sara Bronfman-Igtet, Kathy Russell, Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, and Allison Mack.

The journey has indeed been long, and we are not yet finished. Yet, I can see the bright rays of the morning sun on the horizon.

The Lawsuit

The class action lawsuit is proceeding smoothly. At this point, we have briefed the presiding Judge, the Hon. Paul Sweeney, on various issues regarding the Defendant’s motion to dismiss. The steps in a class action lawsuit are: 1) surviving the Defendant’s motion to dismiss, 2) conducting discovery, 3) certifying the class, 4) preparing for trial, 5) trial, and 6) judgment.

The Defense’s motion to dismiss is quite pedestrian. As an attorney that has litigated 10+ class actions against real companies such as Apple, Microsoft, and AdTelamerica, I can state that this is the weakest motion to dismiss that I have ever read. For your perusal, the motion to dismiss is attached here:

Basically, twelve pages of nonsense. The Defense cannot dispute the extensive criminal charges against NXIVM leadership or the copious evidence of fraud and tax evasion. Nor can the Defense dispute the guilty plea of Nancy Salzman and Lauren Salzman where they admit that NXIVM and ESP, Inc., was indeed a racketeering enterprise. In fact, more guilty pleas are expected.

So, where exactly is Sara Bronfman-Igtet? I think the more important question is, why is she hiding? Would an innocent person alternate their locations between England, France, and Morocco? Wouldn’t an innocent person instead visit their only 100% blood sibling, under house arrest, and offer words of encouragement?

Is there a possibility that the Northern District of New York will pick up the ball and attempt to clean its image with a prosecution of Raniere and unindicted co-conspirators? Will the Albany County DA or New York AG pick up the torch and finally take the last steps to dismantle NXIVM? Who knows? So, why is Sara alternating her locations between England, France, and Morocco? Hmmm…

THE BAD

Since taking on this case, I’ve had several interesting encounters with what I call the Bronfman litigation machine and its smelly tentacles/testicles. Since filing the lawsuit, I have:

Been followed by a PI (I encircled him and took pictures of him)

Had two credit card accounts hacked (someone called with my account numbers and pretended to be me to get account info, but did not know the passwords)

Had an old brokerage account hacked (see credit card hijinks above)

Been threatened with a New York Bar complaint

Had someone pose as me and attempt to get my tax returns

And none of these things ever happened to me before! Coincidence? Hmmm…

Luckily, I can assure you my paper trail is minimal and my life is not super-exciting. I don’t run up tabs at strip clubs, massage parlors, escorts, etc. I didn’t pay my way into my college or law school (Vanderbilt and The University of Texas School of Law on my own, thank you very much). And I don’t purchase exotic weaponry or have illegal shotguns, bump stocks, or fully automatic weapons in my possession. So, fortunately for me, my life REALLY IS quite mundane when it comes to nefarious activities. (Note: I have never used the word ‘nefarious’ in a sentence as I didn’t grow up in 1920s world of bootlegging, speakeasys, hideouts, or Tommy Guns).

So, please keep searching. Knock yourself out. You won’t find anything, because there is nothing there. One thing you may not understand about me is that I don’t give up. I will find a way or make one. And I will fight for you, for this class, for refunds, against this beast, with my last breath.

THE UGLY

So, who exactly are these miscreants (I actually do like that word) that are representing our very own on-the-lam heiress Sara Bronfman? Here they are:

John J. McDonough represents Sara Bronfman-Igtet.

John J. McDonough. He is lead counsel for Sara. Although he has never defended a class action lawsuit, he pretends to know everything. Obnoxious and noxious, he does share some similarities with Keith Raniere. Extreme litigation tactics including: witness intimidation and harassment. Trying to hide evidence. Painting critics as degenerates and criminals. Hmmm…sound familiar? There is something interesting. McD’s bio notes the following:

“High-net-worth individuals and celebrities hire John to resolve private commercial litigation when confidentiality and discretion are nearly as important as the ultimate resolution.”

So, is McD working for Clare Bronfman also? Did Clare disclose this to Judge Garaufis?

Rachel Bevans, a young lawyer representing an old hand at litigation - Sara Bronfman -Igtet.

Rachel Bevans, a young lawyer representing an old hand at litigation – Sara Bronfman -Igtet.

Rachel Bevans. The young acolyte. With three years of legal experience. And never defended a class action lawsuit either. In fact, Ms. Bevans was so confident of her legal abilities, she sent this threatening document to my landlord:

Tell me, Ms. Bevans. On what basis are you threatening my landlord and stating that the Court will hold them in Contempt – if neither myself nor my landlord is a party to the lawsuit?

Then, she filed this doozy with the Court: Notice of Objection.

In other words, the Bronfman Civil Trial Team doesn’t want Judge Sweeney to know about what is happening in the criminal case. I wonder why???

SUMMARY

That is the latest in our quest to issue refunds to students. Knock me down 6 times, I will get back up 7. We will not quit. We will not waiver. We will prevail.

Thanks,

OWR