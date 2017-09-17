Keith Raniere was an East Coast Judo Champion he said

Keith Raniere says he is working to find ways to build a “more noble civilization”.

The healing process for the branded women of DOS is ongoing.

Branding permanently transforms the skin by causing a scar.

Several branded women noted the branded area initially scabbed over and developed into a bright red, raised scar. Over time, the appearance of the brand became gradually lighter than their normal skin tone and began to show the actual brand.

Some women said they were branded without knowing what the final brand was going to look like or what it symbolized.

The lightening phase lasts several months and experts say it takes a year or more to heal completely. The scar tissue may rise slightly more during this period.

By now, most women can read the brand on their pubic region.

In branding, upright symbols are read by letters or numbers. When a letter is branded upside down it is called ‘crazy.’ For instance, an upside down R would read “Crazy R”.

The DOS brand reads K-R and in some instances ‘crazy’ A-M.

K-R are the initials of Keith Raniere and A-M are the initials of DOS slave, Allison Mack.

The branding process involves an iron heated to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, which burns the tissue of the skin. The branding iron is carefully applied by Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O. on the to-be-slave’s pubic region.

After the scarring, Dr. Roberts cleans the branded area, bandages and wraps it in cellophane so no oxygen reaches it.

Oxygen speeds healing, allowing skin to repair and possibly obscure the design. For the fullest and most clear revealing of a hand-carved brand, a slow healing process is desirable.

Women who have been branded report that during the healing process, the branded area is extremely sensitive and sore.

Dr. Roberts advises DOS women that caution must be exercised on and around the branded area since pressure and too much movement may cause the wound to tear open. Since the DOS brand was done on the pubic area, extra caution must be exercised during sex.

Some DOS slaves reportedly need permission to have sex or enter into a relationship that might lead to sex. Permission must be obtained from either Keith Raniere or from their up-line slave master.

Omar Boone, Luis Montes, and Lucas Roberts – who are, respectively, the husbands and boyfriend of DOS slaves, Jimena Garza, Rosa Laura Junco and Diana Lim – are advised to be careful not to place their penis near the brand during the 12 month healing process since it might disfigure or tear the brand open and disfigure Keith Raniere’s initials.

Even after the one year period, husbands and boyfriends are advised to be cautious. Healing can vary in length and extremes from person to person.

The final appearance of a DOS brand is not going to be the same as it appears while it is still healing.

The brand as it appears on fully healed or cured skin is expected to be a design of thicker raised lines, lighter than the skin’s natural tone, and forming K-R in larger size than “crazy” A-M.

The actual elevation of the brand will vary based on the DOS slave’s skin texture.

The original pencil-thin marks of K-R and “crazy” A-M are expected to be about three to four times the width of their original size.

While each DOS slave made a lifetime vow to remain in DOS, some women say they regret their decision to be branded.

Supporters of Mr. Raniere point to this as proof of his teaching that women cannot keep their word and need to be held more accountable like men are in society.

Cosmetic surgery may be able to remove DOS branding by using lasers; however, it is expensive and not always successful. It is not possible to completely remove a branding without leaving some type of scar, but it may be possible to obscure Mr. Raniere’s initials if that is desired.

For those proud to wear the DOS brand, the work of Dr. Danielle Roberts seems to have been carefully done and the letters will in time read much clearer.

As time passes on, the women will better be able to see K-R and “crazy” A-M and understand its meaning more clearly also.

Rosa Laura as a DOS slave has made a vow to do anything Vanguard tells her to do.

DOS slave Rosa Laura Junco has made a vow to do anything Vanguard tells her to do. Since her husband Luis Montes is a “kept man”, he doesn’t have anything to say about it.





Keith Alan Raniere

Vanguard [Keith Raniere] at V-Week 2016. DOS had already been launched by this time.

Omar Boone sits with his wife Jimena Garza. She is one of the leaders of DOS [Dominant Under Submissive]. She came to Clifton Park and had her pubic region branded with the initials of Keith Raniere. She has taken a vow of slavery to Keith Raniere. Her husband, the feeble Omar Boone is the cuckold for his wife bears the initials of the horny sex pervert Keith Raniere. Omar Boone is an accountant. So you add it up: His wife is a slave to Keith Raniere. She must obey him and havce sex with him any time he chooses. She must have sex with other men if he so orders. This is the whole point of DOS. Add it up: If neither of these two repudiate DOS, they are all-in. He is a cuckold who lets his wife have the initials of another man branded on her pussy and allows her to have given this man {Raniere" nude graphic pictures of her, her full vagina spread legs wide open - and uploaded to Mr. Raniere] And this coward cornuto Omar Boone says nothing. He makes no repudiation. He is a cuckold and craven coward. There is no room even in hell for such a coward who makes his money through such an enterprise.

Omar Boone with wife Jimena Garza. She is one of the leaders of DOS [Dominant Under Submissive]. She had her pubic region branded with the initials of Keith Raniere. Omar Boone is advised to proceed with caution when having sex with his wife since he might tear the brand by her vagina of Keith Raniere’s initials.





Allison singing.

Allison’s initials are on the DOS brands of at least some women. In the parlance of branding, the DOS brand reads K-R “crazy” A-M.