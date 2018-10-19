‘Slave’ tells about her role in GBD, about Allison & Kristin Kreuk: “I never saw KK do anything illegal’

I had an interview with a woman who claimed to be Allison Mack’s slave. She gave me her name. I looked it up online. I required her to submit several photographs in succession to confirm she was the person she said she was. She did.

I asked her to pose with her name handwritten on a sheet of paper held up against her neck. Within minutes she sent back the photograph. I compared it to pictures of her online. It was her. She gave me her true name.

I formed the impression that this woman – who I will call Jane – is NOT in any danger where she is currently living. She seems to have left Allison Mack’s control – or rather it seems that, since Allison is under house arrest, Allison has not made contact with her.

Despite being severed from Allison, Jane feels Allison is getting a raw deal.

Jane said, “I feel like everyone is spitting on Mistress Ally… We are not warped. We are not broken. Ally was a good girl. She did as her master commanded….. Mistress Ally was not fortunate enough to find a master who respected boundaries. But she is a good girl.”

After some discussion about her relationship with Allison, Jane said, “Ally did not chase the cars like the news says. Lauren is Kristin Kreuk’s friend, Lauren told Ally to get in the car and they will follow.”

FR: Is Kristin Kreuk involved in the master-slave culture.?

Jane: KK still communicates with all the contacts she claimed she dumped. … Girls By Design was a feminist approach to BDSM. Allowing women in cultures that do not allow women a voice to claim some modicum of personal power. The idea was a well-intended one. So many women in Third World countries are forced into slavery without their permission. If they can’t stand up, we want to connect with them kneeling and teach them to stand later,. We really had love in our hearts with that program…We wanted to meet them on their level. Early. We wanted to plant the seed that they had a right to say no. It was not meant to recruit young slaves. It was an attempt to tell women with no voice, “we hear you.” Any woman of appropriate age should have the right to choose slavery with proper education, No one should be forced into the life of slavery with a master who does not care for their best interest…I am literally scared by the comments on your blog, I have nothing to hide. Check my IPO address, whatever. Just please don’t expose me. I will be punished.

I told her I would never reveal her identity.

Jane: Keith is selfish and sexually impotent.

FR: Did you ever meet Allison?

Jane: She was my friend. I promised her loyalty She is my Mistress. I am not allowed to talk about meeting Ally…

FR: Did Kristin Kreuk have anything to do with anything bad, in your opinion?

Jane: KK was aware, She did not participate or encourage or discourage the negative activities to my knowledge.

FR: When did she get out?

Jane: She claims she got out 5 years ago. I don’t remember any, ‘I’m leaving” shit. So maybe she is claiming a timeline in her own mind that she wanted out and didn’t have the balls to let the rest of us know, She is still in contact with NXIVM members…

FR: Was Keith Raniere, Kristin’s master?

Jane: No. Kristin had a master. He dropped her…She had a master she dated for several years…He cheated on her…dropped [her]. She lost her master before filming started on Beauty and the Beast. She moved on to Jay Ryan, but only as a substitute…After losing her master, she spiraled and took Jay as a substitute. Jay calmed her.

FR: Did Kristin do anything illegal or morally wrong?

Jane: I think she is fickle and claimed to be of BDSM and then the minute anyone looked, dropped us like a bad habit and shamed us. I do not feel anything KK did was illegal. If you claim to be a sub, you can’t suddenly make like you don’t know us when the Mean Girls are looking. Looking the other way when bad stuff is happening is disgusting but not illegal.

FR: What is a mean girl?

Jane: A mean girl is a feminist who does allow any other women to live their lives unless it agrees with her own choices.

FR: Did you ever meet Keith?

Jane: He disgusted me. He had no age limits. He lectured us on “the strength of women know no age.” If a 12-year-old feels desire, it should be just as respected as a 20-year-old, He shamed anyone who questioned the right of a female at any age to have her power. He would say, “Are you denying this person’s female person power?”

FR: Did Allison and Kristin know Keith was OK with 12-year-olds having sex?

Jane: KK did not know, Mistress Ally agreed with the logic that females of all ages have personal power. She told me Keith has never fucked anyone under age. His speech makes me think he did behind her back.

FR: You said Allison had several female slaves. Did Allison have sexual relationships with her female slaves?

Jane: Yes.

FR: How many slaves do you think she had?

Jane: Mistress Ally has 12 slaves. We are still loyal. We are not brainwashed. Adult consent matters…I have not spoken to Ally since [prior to her arrest] I have not been told I was demoted yet…Perhaps when they are allowed communication, I can update you.

FR: Did Ally make you go on a low-calorie diet.

Jane: Yes, but it is not called dieting, it is called resetting.

FR: Did you ever see Allison’s mark that you said Keith designed and had her mark on her left inside thigh?

Jane: Yes. It was a tattoo.

FR: Did she get branded?

Jane: No. Mistress Ally is not branded.

FR: Did you have to send her collateral such as nude pictures?

Jane: She prefers secrets over pictures.

FR: Did you put it in writing?

Jane: Yes.

FR: Can you name her other slaves. Did you know them?

Jane [named some women’s names] Mistress Ally likes us to get along.

FR: What about Kendra?

Jane: Kendra is a charlie sub. She is so far down the ladder, it’s like asking about an extra on the Walking Dead. She was given to KK as a personal assistant. Master Keith gave Kendra to KK because he wanted Mistress Ally on other tasks.

FR: Was Ally KK’s sub?

Jane: No.

FR: Did KK openly participate in master-slave relationships?

Jane: Not openly. KK had a master previous to Beauty and the Beast. We thought she would marry him. They broke up. She spiraled …Jay came later. He fed her needs but she never subbed to him.

FR: Do you have anything against KK?

Jane: I have nothing against her. I am sad she is embarrassed to be a sub when the public is looking and puts so much effort into shaming the lifestyle that gives her strength behind the scenes.

FR: Did Allison bring you into this world of master-slave and are you glad you are in it?

Jane: We were both already a part of it when we met. I automatically assumed that we were equal when we met, She taught me otherwise and I subbed to her. She taught me a lot. I am grateful for my place…My collar makes me feel safe…I contacted you because everyone is saying Mistress Ally is evil. She is not evil. She’s a good girl. She did what she was told. The shame’s on master Keith…He commanded her to do things that were wrong for the sole purpose of pleasing him.

FR: What did he command her to do that was wrong?

Jane: She as not allowed to speak to the press when it first came out. He just added more miles to her punishment, She has to jog a certain mileage every day. If she is lax and walks, it’s doubled. If she is naughty, he adds times. I was worried about her health. She was eating too little…Another [slave, {name redacted] wants to talk to you. The whole idea of FBI coming at us is keeping the subs quiet….

That person [Sultan of Six] who is saying Kendra and KK had a blog before the launch of GBD website has half the information. Kendra is a charlie sub. She is literally a personal assistant to alphas and betas. Having two alphas on one project is a waste of resources on a project with low numbers. I was [in Girls By Design] I know when the ladder shifted We expected it to get way more hits than it did…I never saw KK or Ally do anything illegal…I am only speaking up now because the news is dragging us through the mud. It’s not abusive. It is not misogynistic. The whole idea is that woman should have the right to live our lives how we want to live.”