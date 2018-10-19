Allison’s ‘slave’ clarifies: ‘the sub relationship of Kristin Kreuk with Jay Ryan was NOT sexual’ & commenters are ‘chaotic swarm of sharks feeding’

The woman who says she was in Girls By Design and became Allison Mack’s slave wrote to inform me as follows:

“Wooow I think some of the commenters might be crazy. I do have to clarify the sub relationship of Kristin Kreuk with Jay Ryan was NOT sexual. They seem to have taken that flag and ran with it. BDSM is not always about sex. I was not trying to smear anyone, only remind everyone that master Keith is responsible for his crimes. Not Mistress Ally. Not KK. And to speak up for the lifestyle of being a sub. Also, 50 Shades of Grey is a road map of what NOT to do, such as ignoring safewords. True BDSM respects boundaries, trust, and consent.

“Ugh, this is giving me so much panic and anxiety. I was trying to help people understand and not judge being a sub. People don’t seem to care to learn. I feel like I should have never tried to clarify. This is a chaotic swarm of sharks feeding.

“[Name redacted] was right. I should have kept my mouth shut. People have no interest in understanding.”

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