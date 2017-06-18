Most women of the inner circle of Keith Raniere suffer from sleep and food deprivation.

But that is part of his teachings. He teaches that it is only lack of spiritual understanding that makes people sleep and eat so much.

Once a woman gets rid of her “disintegrations” and becomes fully ‘integrated” she needs only 500 calories per day.

In this way Mr. Raniere has trained the women that to demonstrate their spiritual advancement they must eat very little.

Women of normal weight cannot be advanced he teaches.

And he sleeps only with advanced women.

Several women on Mr, Raniere’s regime of low cal diets have gone into early menopause. Women in their 30’s plunge into menopause and some say it is because of their low calorie intake.

Several women closest to Mr. Raniere contracted cancer at an early age: His two closest long term harem women – Pamela Cafritz and Barbara Jeske got cancer.

Not long before her death, Miss Jeske began to look disheveled and acted confused.

It is not unusual for women in Mr. Raniere’s harem to act confused, but Miss Jeske had been part of his harem for so long that she had gone beyond the dazed and confused state of the sleep and food deprived beginners.

Yet she was acting very confused.

Mr. Raniere told her that he diagnosed it as carpel tunnel.

She did not need to see a doctor.

Long term harem member Kristin Keeffe disagreed and expressed her concern to Mr. Raniere about his diagnosis of Miss Jeske.

She said she thought Miss Jeske seemed to be suffering from something more than carpel tunnel. She also mentioned that Miss Cafritz seemed to be ailing as well.

Mr. Raniere, in his exquisitely humorous way, burst into a “boo hoo’ kind of crying, where he pretended he feel intense grief and could not contain his tears.

His hysterical imitation could make any audience burst into laughter, as anyone who has seen him mimic bereavement well knows.

Somehow Miss Keeffe was not amused. She realized he did not give a ‘fu–k’ about whether Miss Jeske was really ill and his saying it was carpel tunnel was his way of saying he didn’t care at all.

Miss Keeffe said, ‘who are you kidding you’re not really upset at all?”

Mr. Raniere changed the topic.

Miss Jeske died shortly afterward of brain cancer.

Miss Cafritz also died of cancer.

Some women allege that Mr. Raniere tinkered with her medicine in an effort to improve her medications over what the doctor’s advised. Mr. Raniere was reportedly the sole heir named in her will.

Suzanne Kemp, a student of Mr. Raniere, had breast cancer.

According to Becca Freidman, a Raniere student who defected, Ms. Kemp was condemned by the harem for having breast cancer and basically scorned from the group.

Part of the reason for her being banished is that Mr. Raniere teaches that breast cancer is caused by low self esteem.

Kristin Keeffe, Nancy Salzman and Karen Unterreiner also had cancer but went into remission.

Suzanne Kemp died. Miss Keeffe left Mr. Raniere. The other two remain in matron roles helping to groom new female slaves for Mr. Raniere.

Miss Untereiner has been grooming young Cami Fernandez, sister of Mr. Raniere’s long time live in slave Marianna Fernandez.

Ms. Salzman offered her daughter, Lauren to Mr. Raniere.

Miss Salzman was unable to achieve the hoped-for status which was to bear Mr. Raniere’s child.

She has been supplanted by Allison Mack.

However, reportedly Miss Salzman as well as Miss Mack may be experiencing early menopause due to their low calorie diets [500-800 calories per day] and neither may be able to bear children.

In fact, many of the Raniere- women on low calorie diets are looking at both present and almost certain future health problems.

Some think because of the 500-800 calorie diets Mr. Raniere encourages, women are actually starving their bodies and prompting illnesses. Some women who go off the low cal diets start menstruating again, if they get off the low cal diet early enough.

Miss Salzman is over age 40. It is hard to imagine she may have much of a hope of being able to bear a child if she continues on the low cal diet of between 500-800 calories Mr. Raniere assures women is all they need if they are spiritually advanced.

Consider: Prisoners at Auschwitz got at least 1300 calories per day.

Master Raniere keeps an eye on his entire harem.

These remarkable three ladies of Mr. Raniere's harem, were never the chosen ones, They knew their place - which was to work to find harem members for Mr. Raniere. Sadly Barbara Jeske [l] and Pam Cafritz [r] died at an early age of cancer. Mr. Raniere himself undertook to monitor and administer their treatments [he is a scientist]. Karen Unterreiner is the last standing woman of the original harem.

All three of his original harem women got cancer. Two died. from left to right: The late Barbara Jeske, Karen Unterreiner and the late Pam Cafritz.

500 calorie diets are proper according to Master Raniere who believes that the body needs far less food than what is commonly believed. Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack both are courting health risks, some say, by a diet that is lower in calories than what concentration camp prisoners consumed.

After Raniere: 500 calorie diets are proper according to Master Raniere who believes that the body needs far less food than what is commonly believed. Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack both are courting health risks, some say, by a diet that is lower in calories than what concentration camp prisoners consumed.

Before Raniere: Prior to her becoming a slave to Mr. Raniere,.Miss Mack could be described as healthy in appearance. Mr. Raniere taught her a new standard for beauty.

Allison Mack leads DOS which requires women to be branded with Kieth Raniere and her initials on their pubic region.

Allison Mack leads DOS which requires women to be branded with Kieth Raniere and her initials on their pubic region. She has reduced her diet to 500 calories per day. Although she sometimes slips up and goes up to 600 even 700 calories on bad days, according to sources close to the actress.

Concentration camp prisoners were put on low calorie diets sometimes they were as low as 1000 calories per day.