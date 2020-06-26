Should Sara Bronfman Be Arrested?

In my post, Did Allison Mack Pay Me to Go After Kristin Kreuk? – Reader Wants to Know, I wrote, “I was not trying to get anyone arrested other than Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman”.

Ice-Nine made this important comment:

I don’t think that is genuine, Frank. You outed Emiliano and Sara Bronfman while they were hiding from the Feds and had fled to foreign lands (and I am glad that you did). This was well beyond the trial of Raniere, so you didn’t need to bring attention to it anymore. It seems pretty clear that was to help get them captured, and rightly so. You did the Lost Women of NXIVM (which was awesome) and would definitely have served the purpose of exposing conspirators to have more charges brought against someone other than Keith or Clare. Otherwise, what would the point have been to produce that?”

Ice-Nine is correct. The statement I made about not trying to get anyone arrested needs clarification.

What I meant was that I was not trying to get the other Nxivm defendants: Lauren Salzman, Nancy Salzman, Allison Mack and Kathy Russell – arrested.

I desired that Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman be arrested. I also wanted Sara Bronfman arrested and, during the course of my investigation into the Raniere-related deaths of Gina Hutchinson, Kristin Snyder, Barbara Jeske, Suzanne Kemp and Pamela Cafritz, I wanted anyone who may have been involved in any murder arrested.

Keith Raniere with three of his inner circle: Karen Unterreiner, Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske. {Cafrtiz and Jeske died.]

Keith Raniere with three of his inner- inner circle: Karen U. Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske. [Cafritz and Jeske died and I am investigating their deaths.]

Gina Hutchinson was 33 when she died.

Gina Hutchinson died of an apparent suicide, but I have doubts about the official version of the story. Until I chose to do so, no one investigated the possibility that Gina needed to be silenced to protect Keith Raniere’s insidious plans.

Kristin Snyder has been missing since Feb. 6, 2003. She is considered a presumptive suicide but her body was never found. I broke the story that she claimed to be pregnant with Keith Raniere’s child just before her disappearance.

Kathy Russell

I did not want, and never wanted, for instance, that hapless Kathy Russell be arrested.

Allison Mack outside court.

Not-So-Happy Allison Mack

I tried to reach Allison Mack to help her avoid being arrested. She declined to return my calls.

I realize that Allison and others had to be arrested by the Feds in order to make the racketeering and sex trafficking case stronger.

But that was not my goal. There were certainly others who should have been arrested like Sara Bronfman and Emiliano Salinas.

Keith and Clare, who were arrested, and Sara Bronfman and Emiliano Salinas, who were not arrested, powered the cult.

Nancy Salzman of course and Lauren were the face of Nxivm and they did not escape arrest. They had to be arrested.

Nancy and Lauren Salzman, two grifters off to con the world....

Nancy and Lauren Salzman shared the same man, but he is gone now.

But Emiliano powered the cult in Mexico and Sara and Clare Bronfman powered and financed the cult in America and worldwide.

My position today is that Allison, Kathy, and even Lauren Salzman were pawns compared to these bigger fish, two of which got away altogether.

I have written repeatedly that I think the judge should show Allison, Lauren, and Kathy leniency.

I also know that the feds selectively chose whom they would charge. They said that all the first line slave masters were guilty of the same racketeering charges. They could have charged Nicki Clyne, Monica Duran, Daniela Padilla, Loreta Garza, Camila, and Rosa Laura Junco with the same crimes as Allison Mack. Yet they chose to prosecute Mack and Lauren Salzman and not the others.

DOS First-Line Slaves with their master in the middle.

DOS First-Line Slaves

Chances are they did not want to crowd the case. But Loreta Garza, for example, did far more criminal activity than Allison Mack, in my opinion. But who cares about Loreta? No one, it seems.

Rosa Laura Junco offered her own underage virgin daughter to Raniere for him to despoil but she walks free and can enjoy her inherited millions.

Sara Bronfman with Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, at a charity event. The smiling face of Sara Bronfman disguises the fact that, as she was donating a little money to the Ferguson charity choice, she was putting millions into the destructive Nxivm cult.

All of the first line slave masters pale in comparison with the Bronfman sisters. Next to Raniere and Clare, Sara is the one who kept the Nxivm racketeering enterprise alive and well-funded for more than 16 years.

She may not be as sinister as her sister, and when I worked with them, she was nice to me. But it is impossible to believe that she did not know her money was used to punish others, including me. She signed off on the lawsuits that sought to destroy others, such as her old friend Barbara Bouchey.

Barbara Bouchey

Barbara Bouchey was the financial manager for the Bronfman sisters, though, in reality it was Keith Raniere who called the shots.

Clare and Sara Bronfman

Clare and Sara Bronfman sit on stage with the Dalai Lama, pretending to be devotees of love and compassion while they used their enormous wealth to destroy Nxivm’s enemies.

Because Sara is outgoing, her desire to use her money to destroy others is less obvious. But she used her money to go after every Nxivm enemy from Joe O’Hara to Sarah Edmondson and everyone in between.

When Sara refused to come to the USA to help bail out her sister, I reported it and disclosed the likely reason: She was worried she would be indicted.

When she and her husband, Basit Igtet, worked to overthrow the government of Libya and support ISIS terrorists, I was the first to break that story outside of Libya.

When she fled to France, I announced it. She started another Rainbow school there. I reported it and helped break up the school. It is now disbanded. When she went to Portugal, I announced it.

Somehow the Feds, when they prosecuted Nxivm gave Sara a pass. I don’t know why. They did not include her in the list of inner-circle members, while including names that were far less important, including names that had been out of Nxivm for many years.

The "Inner Circle" of NXIVM/ESP

The “Inner-Circle” of NXIVM/ESP.

For instance, the Feds included Bouchey as part of the inner-circle. She left in 2009 and fought against a series of demoralizing and expensive lawsuits funded by Sara Bronfman.

The Feds included Daniela, who testified to help bring Raniere down. Daniela had been out since she escaped from Nxivm after being confined in a room for almost two years, She was never an important member. She was just a kid. So she is in the inner-circle?

But Sara, who helped fund her imprisonment, is not named?

Mark Vicente worked with the feds to help take down Nxivm and is named as a member of the inner-circle. And Sara Bronfman, right up to the day Raniere was arrested and well after his arrest, in fact, likely to this very day, supports Raniere.

But she is not inner-circle?

Now, as she enjoys her lavish life in Portugal, in Cascais and Algarve, with her millions and her servants, amid other English expatriates, she need not reckon the lives she destroyed or be held accountable.

Should she be arrested now? Yes, but I think it unlikely to happen.

Her sister was arrested, thank goodness. And Clare’s ability to ruin lives is diminished for the Feds will be watching her every action for years to come.

Clare Bronfman

She had great wealth to use as she chose. She chose to use it to hurt others. Now she is a convicted felon and will soon be sentenced to prison.

Even if Clare gets only two years in prison, she will be on probation for another three years after she is released. So, I think the world is mostly safe from her vengeance for at least five years. It could be even longer since Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis has indicated he is considering sentencing her to more prison time than what was calculated [21-27 months] on her original plea deal-estimated sentencing guidelines.

As for Sara and Clare and Keith Raniere – they did their best to ruin my life. I think I repaid the favor to at least Keith and Clare. I have not fully returned the favor to Sara yet. I have made it a little hot for Sara at times. I hope to continue and, in time, completely repay the favor.

Presently, Neil Glazer is suing Sara, along with other Nxivm defendants, on behalf of some 80 plaintiffs. Sara and her sister, Clare, are the main targets of the civil suit since they have the most money.

More of Sara’s crimes will likely be revealed through that lawsuit. I hope to expose some of her crimes on this site. She is not out of the woods yet. She may still have to answer for her and her husband’s work to sponsor terrorism.

Sara Bronfman and Baset Igter with their baby. By their silence and continued support of Keith Raniere they show their support for female pubic mutilation.

So affectionate with their baby and so ruthless with others. Sara Bronfman and Baset Igtet with their first daughter.

If I were advising Sara, I would advise her to settle the lawsuit with Glazer and avoid more public exposure. For what she will spend in attorneys fending this off, she might be able to settle the case. She should also set up a fund to help her victims get therapy. This could even restore her public image a little.

But she won’t do it. You have to understand, behind the manners of Sara Bronfman is the same beast as her sister. Sara just smiles more.

Racketeer Sara Bronfman authorized her NYC attorneys to admit that Keith Raniere's claims of genius were "improbable". - "and so what?"

Sara Bronfman authorized her NYC attorneys to admit that Keith Raniere’s claims of genius were “improbable” in a lawsuit brought by attorney Omar Rosales.

Just to let you know the type of character Sara is – I am suing her civilly for $7 million – over a Los Angeles real estate project wherein I uncovered fraud, recovered $26 million of hers and her sister’s money, was supposed to develop the project and get one-third of the profits and for which she thanked me by firing me after I recovered the property and got possession of it, sued me, and then had me indicted via perjury.

Our civil lawsuit is ongoing. And after her sister, Clare, was arrested, Sara and Clare retained dirtbag shyster Michael Avenatti to sue me and go after me in the press.

Michael Avenatti

I was more than ready to go toe to toe with Avenatti. I welcomed the controversy, for controversy helps my brand. And since I can dish it out I can also take it. I wanted a feud with that shyster.

But unfortunately, Avenatti got himself arrested for extorting Nike and then his house of cards fell down. Soon after the Nike fiasco become public, it was discovered that he had stolen millions of his clients’ money.

He stole Stormy Daniels’ book advance and in another, even more despicable case, he stole millions from a disabled veteran, while leaving him destitute.

He was much like his clients, the Bronfmans, a true criminal. And he was the choice of Clare and Sara Bronfman to go after me, instead of settling with me. For less than what they would have paid Avenatti, they could have settled fairly with me, but that it is not in their nature.

Of course, I expect to win my lawsuit against Sara and Clare Bronfman. I will eventually win millions, I believe. I also know they will never settle and I will have to win this in court, with suitable discovery and possible new revelations of crimes.

I also know they will spend more money than they could have settled with me. This is their beastly nature. Since the lawsuit is ongoing, the statute of limitations will not expire on my civil claim.

However, as for their criminal side, I only hope I can get full discovery and depositions completed within the statute of limitations on certain of their crimes so I can refer this to the Feds.

It is now more than three years since I first broke the DOS branding and blackmail story which led to the curtailment of much of the Nxivm criminal enterprise. Many of Nxivm’s crimes are now beyond the statute of limitations and others are soon to expire.

But we may yet see Sara Bronfman land somewhere far from Portugal, maybe quite close to where her sister will soon uncomfortably land.

Viva Executive Success!