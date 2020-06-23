Did Allison Mack Pay Me to Go After Kristin Kreuk? – Reader Wants to Know

An anonymous reader asked me a question or two that I think warrants a post.

Anonymous wrote

Hi Frank – Sorry if this is a stupid question, but based on what you wrote, are you saying that the reason you posted some 180 articles over the last four years on Ms. Kruek is not only because Sultan made you, but because you also hoped someone would come forward with some evidence that you could use to get Kristen arrested?

I have to confess that at one point, I thought you were maybe being paid by some enraged, vindictive Allison Mack fan who saw that Vice video feature on you and hired you to attack Kruek in the way Keith/Clare hired you to go after people they hated. But if you were trying to get people arrested, why not write more about Nicki Clyne, Brandon Porter, or long-time harem, inner circle member Dawn Morrison? Based on the search results retrieved on your site, you wrote 62 articles on Clyne, 28 on Porter, and 2 on Morrison.

Frank Parlato Reply.

Dear Anonymous

I was not trying to get anyone arrested other than Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman and, of course break up the cult’s ability to recruit new people.

I have been successful, though I want to point out I certainly did not do it all myself.

When the battle was ongoing, I wrote in battle mode, writing to take down the cult and keeping the heat on. Which meant writing about anyone or everyone who could help draw attention to Nxivm.

Allison Mack, unfortunately for her, was at the top of the list. I probably wrote well over 200 stories on her.

The battle is over however.

Nxivm is all but wiped out and Raniere in custody, likely to be sentenced for decades. Clare’s seemingly “too light” plea deal looks like it will evaporate and she will be hammered harder by the judge. I think that is justice for without her cruel vindictiveness this cult would not have been anywhere near as dangerous to so many people.

However, I doubt there will be any more Nxivm related charges.

It is true, I only wrote a few articles on Dawn Morrison, because she is more victim than perpetrator. She fell for Raniere and stuck around for decades, even earning a green sash, but she never did any real harm that I know of.

She has to work detailing cars and running other people’s cars to the mechanic, to make ends meet – after 20 years of Executive Success trainings. She named her company after Keith’s initials, KARma, and she used to give Keith little plastic bags of $10 or $20 as her tithe to her master. He never even bothered to bank her ‘widow’s mite.” He left the bags lying around his sex lair.

How he must have laughed at her pittances behind her back as he blew millions of Bronfman cash.

Dawn certainly does not deserve to be arrested. She needed only to be exposed as a member of Nxivm in case she tried to recruit anyone.

As for writing 28 articles on Brandon Porter; that is actually quite a few and I did break the story on his human fright experiments and the illness break out at V-Week 2016, wherein he played a strange and silent role.

This revelations, which were echoed in the New York Times, led to his loss of a medical license. What more did I need to do?

As for Nicki Clyne, as of last report, which was several months ago, she is still involved and still a true believer.

I needed to expose that so she would not recruit impressionable young women. I do not want to see her arrested. She might have been too – just like any of the first line slave masters. They all committed the same crime of racketeering by recruiting women into a sorority, and requiring blackmail material against them, while lying to them about Keith Raniere’s involvement.

Just as Allison was charged for this, so could Nicki have been charged.

My stories on Nicki led to her being identified at the Brooklyn vegan bar, Izzy Rose. Under a cloud of suspicion that she was still recruiting, eight or 9 employees quit and the owner strangely chose to keep Nicki.

While I don’t think Nicki should be arrested, it is pretty clear she and Allison married to commit immigration fraud when they married each other.

If my exposure through some 68 article on her prevented her from recruiting just one woman into the warped world of Raniere’s master slave branding and blackmailing, then I did well.

Now you say I wrote some 180 articles over the last four years on Kristin Kreuk. At least 90 percent of those were while the battle was ongoing and quite a few were Sultan and his opponent’s articles.

Still plenty of articles were written by me for several good reasons.

First and foremost, I wanted media attention – beyond my blog and reader interest helped spark media attention. Kreuk was the biggest celebrity of Nxivm and hers and Allison’s participation is what made this story interesting to the media.

Without these two stars [or semi-stars] this story would have been far less interesting to mainstream media.

It would have gotten one or two stories about some creepy obscure cult that branded women and little else. But the fact that you had successful TV actresses involved, one of them being branded and working to brand other women, gave the story “sex appeal” as well as “creep appeal.”

Stories about Kreuk on my website attracted new viewers. Stories about Kathy Russell or Esther Chiappone did not.

Just as Raniere used these stars to build up his cult, I used them to take down the cult. Allison got the most stories, Kreuk the second most and Clyne the third most.

It is only fair. Kreuk allowed herself to be used to build it up and I appropriated her fame to help take it down.

Also, I truly did not know if she committed any crimes. There is a lot of circumstantial evidence to suggest she was right in there with Rainiere. Her Girls By Design is suspicious. Imagine, while accepting a man as her mentor, and paying thousands to learn his teachings, a man who is later revealed as a pedohile, lusting after preteen and teen girls, Kreuk is out there recruiting teen and preteen girls for a club, with a lot of age-inappropriate messages on it.

Still, I never found any hard evidence that she brought any girl to Raniere with the intent to having him sleep with her.

Kreuk also got a share of extra coverage because of her hypocritical virtue signalling. Had she not been out front so much decrying all sorts of social injustices [as she perceived them], causes which she had no role in other than to tweet out how bad they were, while ignoring true injustices she helped promote, she would have had a lot less coverage here.

Add to that, she plays a brave social justice warrior lawyer on TV, risking her career to stand up to a pedophile and cult like corporations, yet she would not help expose the cult doing the same things during a critical time when Nxivm’s fate hung in the balance.

She did not stand up, it is pretty evident because it would have damaged her career as an actress playing a social justice warrior.

So yes, there was plenty of fodder for Kreuk, though it was less virulent than Mack’s fodder, which was branding women and taking blackmail on them.

And, of course, Sultan, her ardent fan, helped out by defending her vociferously at every turn, which made those who did not like Kreuk come forward and attack her more vociferously and this led to more posts and occasionally people providing new information.

Some of it was exonerating to her -as far as any criminal participation is concerned. Some of it was damining, but could not be corroborated. I suspect there is a group of people, possibly quite a small group, who has a serious agenda to hurt Kristin and do not mind lying about it.

Whenever I tried to get corroboration for their extreme charges [which might have landed her in prison] I was unable to find further evidence, not enough to prove guilt and in many cases not enough to write a story about it.

To be clear, I was never paid to attack Kreuk by Mack or anyone else. And after four years, I have found no evidence that Kreuk committed any crime.

As far as I know neither did the DOJ find any evidence linking her to any crimes.

In my book, Kreuk is innocent until proven guilty. If anyone has any real evidence I wish they would bring it forward.

As of today the worst I can say about her is that she does a lot of virtue signalling as a social justice warrior, which she certainly is not.

