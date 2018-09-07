Should Frank Report reveal names of rank and file members of NXIVM?

During these times of virulent anti-NXIVM fervor, Keith Raniere’s lawyers think the courtroom should be closed when Raniere’s friends come forward to co-sign his bail bond.

To protect them from public scorn and possible threats or other crimes, should the names of rank and file NXIVM members be kept secret? Not only in court but in posts on Frank Report?

For example, does the public have the right to know about Kim Constable in Belfast, or [Name Redacted] of Saratoga Springs?

They are not High Rank. Their reputations are good in their communities and could be ruined if people learned they are members of a cult that brands and blackmails women. They themselves may or may not be branded, but they live a fairly high-profile life in their communities and just the touch of association with a branding sex cult would hurt them and their businesses.

Recently, Constable removed Instagram posts following a story I wrote about her connection to NXIVM. She took down pictures with NXIVM partner, Allison Mack – now infamous as an alleged sex slaver. Prior to Mack’s arrest and my post outing Constable, she was proud to show the world her closeness to the former actress.

Sara Bronfman described Kim and Allison as her “girls’.

The following email came from an anonymous source and is in the spirit of a warning or threat. It refers to Raniere:

“Although I agree with all your thoughts, diatribes, essays, etc., I do need to remind you that he is not yet behind bars permanently. That means that anyone that contributes to your blog is at risk of retribution. He is not a man to take lightly. If he is not convicted then many, many people are (at) risk.”

Another email writer asked a question:

“I love your reporting. I live in Upstate NY and I want to know why the local news hasn’t caught fire on your reporting of local members like [Name Redacted]? All of what you wrote is true and it amazes me that the people of our community aren’t aware.”

***





Diana Lim – NXIVM devotee – who reportedly lured Lucas Roberts back to NXIVM – to head up Society of Protectors





Here is another email I received:





“Just read your tidbit on Diana H. Lim. Very scary. I might make a phone complaint about her. As far as I am concerned it’s dangerous for a teaching assistant who deals with psychology and the brain to be with someone who may be recruiting into a mind control cult. I gather this Lucas Roberts had to leave Montreal. However, this does not bode well for trusting this teaching assistant. I may check into this.”





Diana Lim is said to have given material against herself that Keith Raniere can use to blackmail her. Is this why she sought Lucas Roberts and took him back? When you are dealing with Keith Raniere, anything is possible. If it is perverse enough, anything is probable.

Diana Lim reportedly gave collateral so that Keith Raniere can blackmail her if she got out of line.

***

It may seem unfair that low-level NXIVM women are named on Frank Report. When people Google “Diana Lim” – her cult involvement comes up because of Frank Report. Otherwise, few would know she’s involved.





According to her Linked-In account, Lim is an LTA Assistant Professor at Concordia University. Probably the last thing Lim wants is to have students know she is a member of a cult that brands women.





However, there is a challenge. Lim might recruit others into the sex-slaver, brainwashing cult. Reliable sources told me she recruited her ex-boyfriend, Lucas Roberts, back into the cult by telling him she would get back together with him if he did that.





Will she recruit other boyfriends – or students at college?





***

An actor – who I will not name – asked me to take his name off Frank Report – because it is preventing him from getting acting jobs, he said. He claimed he left NXIVM – but has made no public statement. There is no way to know if he’s telling the truth.





Should we shield ex-members and present members?





***





Sara Bronfman-Igtet is still at large – with her enormous fortune and propensity to use her money to destroy the lives of others in the name of Keith Raniere. There may be others lured in on promises of curing diseases such as Crohn’s or Tourette’s Syndrome or teaching children seven languages through the Rainbow Cultural Garden child abuse scam.





Clare and Sara appear to be funding a battery of 22 lawyers to fight for the freedom of their leader, and for Clare’s as well. If the lawyers do their job, some of the lower level women might testify Raniere is innocent – even if to do so, they have to admit that they, themselves, are guilty.





Meantime, there are members of NXIVM – like Lim – teaching college – with access to young women and her ardent boyfriend, Lucas Roberts, propping up a men’s organization – a NXIVM offshoot – called the Society of Protectors.





Constable is teaching children his “tech” and selling how-to books online – perhaps using Raniere-influenced “tech”.





Should I name those who are faithful to Raniere’s cult? Or allow them to live obscurely and prosper?





Raniere hasn’t been convicted. On the off-chance he is freed or convicted, and given a light prison sentence, one that could allow his followers to believe he will one day re-emerge to lead them, and they in the meantime hold his organization together – should his followers not be outed?





Should these followers seek to reject Raniere, they should be accorded a measure of privacy to heal – that privacy being measured in proportion to their past role in the cult, and what they are doing to bring it to a permanent end.





The actor who claims he left the cult – but will not denounce it – even though he recruited others and was used to promote the recruitment aspect of the cult – does not deserve purging from the website. On the other hand, if he is really out, I am not looking to further embarrass him.





On the other hand, Lim, [Name Redacted], Constable, Roberts, and others appear to be in deep and are awaiting their Vanguard to come and set everything right. I don’t want to hurt them or their businesses.





But on the other hand, my guess is Raniere is pacing his cell, or walking the commons allotted to him in his dank and fetid prison.





As he walks, he is perhaps contemplating winning his case [maybe throwing Allison, Lauren and others under the bus – with their Bronfman-paid lawyers helping to make it possible] – and ultimately getting out. His two objectives – once out – will likely to be again be worshiped by skinny women and wreak havoc on those who put him in jail.





He has admitted he’s had people killed for his beliefs and their beliefs.





In any way we can, we should thwart those still aiding Raniere and his grim objectives. This ranks higher to me than protecting their businesses or jobs – from which they will earn money which may be used to fund and aid the criminal Keith Raniere.

















