Shocking story in Albany Times Union: Women Scarred by Study, Branding (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)
As the world continues to be outraged by the grotesque horrors of Keith Raniere, his hometown paper continues on their ground-breaking investigations.
Brendan J. Lyons reporting: Women Scarred by Study, Branding
http://www.timesunion.com/local/article/Women-scarred-by-study-branding-12292019.php
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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL
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Impactante historia en Albany Times Union: mujeres cicatrizadas por el estudio, branding
Mientras el mundo sigue siendo indignado por los horrores grotescos de Keith Raniere, su periódico de la ciudad natal continúa en sus investigaciones pioneras.
Brendan J. Lyons Reporting: mujeres cicatrizadas por estudio, branding
http://www.timesunion.com/local/article/Women-Scarred-by-Study-branding-12292019.php