Rebuttal to Executive Success “Official Statement” (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

Executive Success Programs (ESP) came out with an “Official Statement” in response to the New York Times story: “Inside the Secretive Group Where Women are Branded.”

For those who do not speak ESPianese, I offer the following translation of the “Official Statement” into English and some comments and questions:

“Recently a media outlet…”

Translation: The New York Times put a story on its front page…

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/17/nyregion/nxivm-women-branded-albany.html

“…unfoundedly, and incorrectly, linked NXIVM corporation, its founder and its related companies, with a social group.”

Translation: The project of blackmail, slavery, and genital branding known as DOS (Dominant Over Submissive ? Daughters of Satan?) is just a “sorority” that has nothing to do with Keith Raniere, Executive Success Programs (ESP), the Society of Protectors (SOP) men’s group), or the J’ness (women’s group).

“The allegations relayed in the story are built upon sources, some of which are under criminal investigation or already indicted, who act as a coordinated group. This story might be a criminal product of criminal minds…”

Translation: Like Scientology, we spend millions on lawyers to attack our critics. One of our favorite strategies is to make false and perjurious criminal charges against our critics. Since we don’t actually have a case, but we do have a large budget, we can stretch out the criminal proceedings forever – which allows us to say “under criminal investigation or already indicted” for years at a time. In the end, the original charges will be dismissed.

“… who, in the end, are also hurting the victims of the story.”

Question: Who are the victims of the story? The former ESP and members who chose to come forward (Sarah Edmondson, Anthony Ames, Mark Vicente, Bonnie Piesse, Jennifer Kobelt, and Soukaina Mehdaoui) are victims of Raniere and his cohort, not victims of the story.

“Unfortunately, this media outlet fell prey to these coordinated, criminal efforts. NXIVM was not able to participate in this story because it painfully held true to the due process of our free world justice system.”

Comment: It is true that negative factual information about Keith Raniere, Lauren Salzman, Dr. Danielle Roberts, and Dr. Brandon Porter is revealed in the story. However, the follow-up story https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/19/nyregion/complaints-by-ex-nxivm-members.html makes clear that they were all given ample opportunity to respond to the allegations:

From the follow-up story in the New York Times: “During a three-month period, officials of Nxivm did not respond to repeated requests by The Times for interviews and responses. Neither Dr. Porter nor Dr. Roberts responded to repeated inquiries.”

“We will explore any and all legal remedies to correct these lies.”

Translation: We will send our army of lawyers after the New York Times.

Comment: The New York Times has genuine journalistic ethics (unlike the fake situational-ethics of ESP) – and standards of sourcing and fact-checking that have stood up for over a century. They have been threatened before, even by Presidents, and stood their ground. They have the legal doctrine that truth is the ultimate defense against libel – and the protection of the First Amendment – on their side. Even the Bronfman girls don’t have enough money to win this one.

“NXIVM is a professional business providing educational tools, coaching and trainings to corporations and people from all walks of life. For nearly 20 years, the company has provided these tools to over 16,000 individuals in over 30 countries. NXIVM works with some of the world’s leading companies, CEOs, and world leaders, as well as many others, with great success.”

Translation: We are yet another training company that tries to make you feel better about yourself. You could get similar results for much less money by attending Landmark Education seminars, Tony Robbins seminars, or buying his or any number of other self-help books.

“Anonymous surveys suggest the satisfaction rate of NXIVM’s clients is over 95%…”

Translation: Since we plagiarized the Landmark system (a descendant of Werner Erhard’s “est” movement of the 1970s) of tearing down the egos of our students for the first few days of the $8,000, 5-day “intensive” and then then building them back up for the last day, only 5% of the people who take our training courses are willing to admit to themselves that it was a rip-off, while in the euphoria of the final day.

“…and an extensive psychological study conducted over the past 10 years demonstrates extraordinary psychological benefits and results.”

Cool story, bro. What were the benefits and results? Where were the results of this study published? Do you have data to support this claim? No, then you got nothing.

“NXIVM spearheaded a three-time Emmy nominated peace ceremony in the Central American and Caribbean games, which also won ten Telly Awards.”

Translation: Anima Inc. is a small Mexican firm that produces opening-ceremony and half-time events. They produced the opening ceremony of the 2014 Central American and Caribbean Games, which was nominated for daytime Emmy awards for directing, lighting, and sound mixing. They did not win an Emmy. The Telly Awards are for commercials, promotional videos, and special events. For the 2014 Games, Anima won 3 Silvers (apparently there is no Gold) and 7 Bronze.

The Anima web site lists Keith Raniere as “conceptual founder,” although there is no indication that he participates in any way with their productions. However, it is very plausible that dancer and artistic director Alejandra González Anaya has been through training at the Mexico City ESP center. Being slender with long dark hair, she would be just the type to receive “special training” from Raniere…..

“NXIVM has documented an initial case study of ten individuals suffering from Tourette’s syndrome, a neurological disease known to be incurable, who were able to radically reduce, and in some cases completely eradicate, their symptoms.”

Comment: About half of Tourette’s Syndrome patients undergo spontaneous remission in early adulthood. You can hear Keith Raniere himself say this about 25 seconds into this video:

https://www.keithraniereconversations.com/interpreting-tourettes-syndrome-studys-results/

At 2:20 into the video, Raniere makes statements implying the study was not a properly controlled and randomized trial, but rather one in which they selected patients that they thought would respond to their treatment. The study has never been published, probably for that reason.

“In the area of child development, NXIVM has achieved a scientific innovation with hundreds of children experiencing a multicultural upbringing, many who speak between 7 and 13 distinct languages fluently.”

Translation: Rainbow Cultural Garden is an unlicensed daycare program – and/or an unlicensed pre-school program – where parents are charged $10,000 per month to have (frequently illegal immigrant) caregivers, a different one each day, speak only their native language to the child. Bonding with the parents is discouraged. There is zero research that supports the notion that this very early exposure to many languages is successful in producing multilingual children, and much evidence that it impedes development of skills in the locally dominant language. Oh, and just for the record, gibberish in any language is still gibberish.

“With college students, NXIVM education significantly raised moral decision capacity and had an increase in intelligence performance compared to a placebo.”

Cool story, bro. How was “moral decision capacity” defined and measured, and what was the increase? How much was the intelligence increased? If the placebo was “not going to college at all,” then I’m not very impressed. Where were the results of this study published? Do you have data to support this claim? No, then you got nothing.

“Also, throughout the years NXIVM has upheld the judicial system”

Translation: We have paid private investigators to find or create “evidence”, often using illegal methods – and we even placed one of our employees (i.e., Kristin Keeffe before she left the cult) as a Legal Intern inside the prosecutor’s office, to assist in the criminal prosecutions of one of our enemies.

“…and supported victims of natural disasters, kidnapping and personal loss.”

Translation: Many cults, e.g. Transcendental Meditation, send members to sites of natural disasters since recruiting is easier when people are at a psychological low point.

“NXIVM firmly believes in human empowerment, excellence, freedom of speech and freedom of expression.”

And everyone gets a pony.

“NXIVM firmly opposes and condemns violence, victimhood, dishonor and abuse.”

And we oppose stuff that is bad. Because it is bad.

“And NXIVM firmly opposes any criminal products from criminal minds.”

Translation: Projection, writ large…

The mark of Raniere

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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

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Refutación al éxito Ejecutivo “declaración oficial”

Executive Success Programs (ESP) salió con una “declaración oficial” en respuesta a la historia del New York Times: “dentro del grupo secreto donde las mujeres son marcadas”.

Para los que no hablan ESPianese, ofrezco la siguiente traducción de la “declaración oficial ” al inglés y algunos comentarios y preguntas:

“Recientemente un media Outlet …”

Traducción: The New York Times puso una historia en su primera página …

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/17/nyregion/nxivm-Women-Branded-Albany.html

“… infundado, e incorrectamente, ligó NXIVM Corporation, su fundador y sus compañías relacionadas, con un grupo social.”

Traducción: el proyecto del chantaje, la esclavitud, y la marca genital conocida como dos (¿dominante sobre sumiso?) ¿hijas de Satanás?) es sólo una “Hermandad” que no tiene nada que ver con Keith Raniere, Executive Success Programs (ESP), la sociedad de protectores (SOP) grupo de hombres), o el J’ness (grupo de mujeres).

“Las alegaciones transmitidas en la historia se basan en fuentes, algunas de las cuales están bajo investigación criminal o ya acusadas, que actúan como grupo coordinado.” “esta historia podría ser un producto criminal de mentes criminales …”

Traducción: como Scientology, gastamos millones en abogados para atacar a nuestros críticos. Una de nuestras estrategias favoritas es hacer cargos criminales falsos y perjudiciales contra nuestros críticos. Dado que en realidad no tenemos un caso, pero tenemos un gran presupuesto, podemos estirar los procedimientos penales para siempre-lo que nos permite decir “bajo investigación criminal o ya acusados” por años a la vez. Al final, los cargos originales serán despedidos.

“… que, al final, también están perjudicando a las víctimas de la historia.”

Pregunta: ¿Quiénes son las víctimas de la historia? El ex ESP y los miembros que optaron por presentar (Sarah edmondon, Anthony Ames, Mark Vicente, Bonnie Piesse, Jennifer Kobelt, y Soukaina Mehdaoui) son víctimas de Raniere y su cohorte, no víctimas de la historia.

“Desafortunadamente, este medio de comunicación cayó presa de estos esfuerzos coordinados y criminales.” NXIVM no pudo participar en esta historia porque dolorosamente se mantuvo fiel al debido proceso de nuestro sistema de justicia mundial libre.

Comentario: es cierto que la información fáctica negativa sobre Keith Raniere, Lauren Salzman, el Dr. Danielle Roberts, y el Dr. Brandon Porter se revela en la historia. Sin embargo, la historia de la carta recordativa https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/19/nyregion/complaints-by-ex-nxivm-members.html deja claro que se les dio una amplia oportunidad para responder a las alegaciones:

De la historia de la carta recordativa en el New York Times: “durante un período de tres meses, los funcionarios de Nxivm no respondieron a las peticiones repetidas por los tiempos para las entrevistas y las respuestas.” Ni el Dr. Porter ni el Dr. Roberts respondieron a preguntas repetidas.

“exploraremos todos los remedios legales para corregir estas mentiras.”

Traducción: enviaremos a nuestro ejército de abogados después del New York Times.

Comentario: The New York Times tiene una ética periodística genuina (a diferencia de la falsa situacional-ética de ESP)-y los estándares de sourcing y comprobación de hechos que han resistido durante más de un siglo. Han sido amenazados antes, incluso por los presidentes, y se mantuvo firmes. Tienen la doctrina legal de que la verdad es la última defensa contra la difamación-y la protección de la primera enmienda-de su parte. Incluso las chicas Bronfman no tienen suficiente dinero para ganar esta.

“NXIVM es un negocio profesional que proporciona herramientas educativas, Coaching y entrenamientos a corporaciones y personas de todos los ámbitos de la vida.” Durante casi 20 años, la compañía ha proporcionado estas herramientas a más de 16.000 individuos en más de 30 países. NXIVM trabaja con algunas de las empresas líderes del mundo, CEOs y líderes mundiales, así como con muchos otros, con gran éxito.”

Traducción: somos otra empresa de formación que trata de hacerte sentir mejor contigo mismo. Usted podría obtener resultados similares por mucho menos dinero al asistir a los seminarios de educación Landmark, Tony Robbins seminarios, o la compra de su o cualquier número de otros libros de auto-ayuda.

“encuestas anónimas sugieren que la tasa de satisfacción de los clientes de NXIVM es de más de 95% …”

Traducción: desde que plagio el sistema Landmark (un descendiente de Werner Erhard “est” movimiento de la década de 1970) de derribar los egos de nuestros estudiantes para los primeros días de la $8.000, 5-día “intensivo ” y luego luego construirlos de nuevo para el último día , sólo el 5% de las personas que toman nuestros cursos de formación están dispuestos a admitir que se trataba de una estafa, mientras que en la euforia del día final.

“.. .y un extenso estudio psicológico realizado durante los últimos 10 años demuestra extraordinarios beneficios y resultados psicológicos.”

Buena historia, hermano. ¿Cuáles fueron los beneficios y los resultados? ¿Dónde se publicaron los resultados de este estudio? ¿tiene datos que respalden esta reclamación? No, entonces no tienes nada.

“NXIVM lideró una ceremonia de paz nominada a tres veces en los Juegos Centroamericanos y del Caribe, que también ganó diez premios de la Telly”.

Traducción: Anima Inc. es una pequeña firma mexicana que produce ceremonias de apertura y eventos de medio tiempo. Se produjo la ceremonia de inauguración de los 2014 Juegos Centroamericanos y del Caribe, que fue nominado para los premios Emmy durante el día para dirigir, iluminación y mezcla de sonido. No ganaron un Emmy. Los premios Telly son para anuncios publicitarios, videos promocionales y eventos especiales. Para los juegos 2014, Anima ganó 3 Silvers (al parecer no hay oro) y 7 de bronce.

El sitio web de Anima muestra a Keith Raniere como “fundador conceptual”, aunque no hay indicios de que participe de ninguna manera con sus producciones. Sin embargo, es muy plausible que la bailarina y directora artística Alejandra González Anaya haya pasado por la formación en el centro ESP de la ciudad de México. Siendo delgada con el pelo largo y oscuro, ella sería justo el tipo para recibir “entrenamiento especial” de Raniere …

“NXIVM ha documentado un estudio de caso inicial de diez individuos que sufren de Tourette ‘ síndrome de s, una enfermedad neurológica sabida para ser incurable, que podían reducir radicalmente, y en algunos casos totalmente erradicar, sus síntomas.”

Comentario: cerca de la mitad de Tourette ‘ los pacientes de s del síndrome experimentan la remisión espontánea en edad adulta temprana. Usted puede oír a Keith Raniere mismo decir esto cerca de 25 segundos en este vídeo:

https://www.keithraniereconversations.com/Interpreting-Tourettes-Syndrome-studys-Results/

A 2:20 en el video, Raniere hace declaraciones que implican que el estudio no fue un ensayo debidamente controlado y aleatorizado, sino más bien uno en el cual seleccionaron a los pacientes que pensaban que responderían a su tratamiento. El estudio nunca ha sido publicado, probablemente por esa razón.

“En el área del desarrollo infantil, NXIVM ha logrado una innovación científica con cientos de niños que experimentan una crianza multicultural, muchos de los cuales hablan entre 7 y 13 idiomas distintos con fluidez”.

Traducción: Rainbow cultural Garden es un programa de guardería sin licencia-y/o un programa preescolar sin licencia-donde los padres son acusados de $10.000 por mes para tener (frecuentemente inmigrantes ilegales) cuidadores, uno diferente cada día, hablar sólo su nativo lenguaje al niño. La vinculación con los padres se desalienta. Hay cero investigaciones que apoyan la noción de que esta exposición muy temprana a muchos idiomas es exitosa en la producción de niños multilingües, y mucha evidencia de que impide el desarrollo de habilidades en el idioma localmente dominante. Oh, y sólo para que conste, galimatías en cualquier idioma sigue siendo galimatías.

“Con los estudiantes universitarios, la educación NXIVM aumentó significativamente la capacidad de decisión moral y tuvo un aumento en el rendimiento de la inteligencia en comparación con un placebo”.

Buena historia, hermano. ¿Cómo se define y mide la “capacidad de decisión moral” y cuál es el aumento? ¿Cuánto aumentó la inteligencia? Si el placebo era “no ir a la Universidad en absoluto”, entonces no estoy muy impresionado. ¿Dónde se publicaron los resultados de este estudio? ¿tiene datos que respalden esta reclamación? No, entonces no tienes nada.

“También, a lo largo de los años NXIVM ha sostenido el sistema judicial”

Traducción: hemos pagado a investigadores privados para encontrar o crear “evidencia”, a menudo usando métodos ilegales-e incluso colocamos a uno de nuestros empleados (es decir, Kristin Keeffe antes de que ella dejara el culto) como interno legal dentro de la Fiscalía, para ayudar en el enjuiciamientos criminales de uno de nuestros enemigos.

“.. .y apoyó a las víctimas de desastres naturales, secuestros y pérdidas personales”.

Traducción: muchos cultos, por ejemplo la meditación trascendental, envían a los miembros a sitios de desastres naturales ya que el reclutamiento es más fácil cuando la gente está en un punto bajo psicológico.

“NXIVM cree firmemente en el empoderamiento humano, la excelencia, la libertad de expresión y la libertad de expresion.”

Y todo el mundo tiene un pony.

“NXIVM se opone firmemente y condena la violencia, la victimización, la deshonra y el abuso.”

Y nos oponemos a cosas que son malas. Porque es malo.

“y NXIVM se opone firmemente a cualquier producto criminal de mentes criminales.”

Traducción: proyección, escrito grande …

The mark of Raniere