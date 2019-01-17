Shadow: When is Allison Mack going to apologize for torturing women? and 20 other questions

By Shadow State 1958

Some questions to be answered about Allison Mack.

When is Allison Mack going to apologize for deceiving women?

When is Allison Mack going to apologize for torturing women?

When is Allison Mack going to apologize for abusing women?

When is Allison Mack going to apologize for dehumanizing women?

When is Allison Mack going to apologize for enslaving women?

When is Allison Mack going to admit that she did it all on behalf of a misogynistic man?

When is Allison Mack going to acknowledge that Keith Raniere is a fraud and a charlatan?

When is Allison Mack going to admit that she fell in love with a grifter and turned into a grifter herself?

When is Allison Mack going to admit that she sold her soul to Keith Raniere and the Bronfman sisters?

When is Allison Mack going to admit that she also fell in love with the Bronfman money? Six hundred million dollars between sisters Clare and Sara Bronfman.

Isn’t Allison Mack as much of a shark as Keith Raniere?

When is Allison Mack going to admit that the only woman she intended to empower was herself?

Who paid for Allison Mack’s 3000 dollar per month luxury apartment in Brooklyn? That sounds like Clare Bronfman money.

Of all of the NXIVM contingent in Brooklyn, Allison Mack lived in the most luxurious apartment.

Who paid for the townhouse Allison Mack owned in Clifton Park?

Or the townhouse Allison Mack rented in Clifton Park where the brandings took place?

[Was Catherine Oxenberg a stalker when she went to Brooklyn in April, 2018 in order to rescue her daughter, India, from the clutches of Alison Mack? It took Catherine Oxenberg only a few days to find Allison Mack and Mack’s mother, Mindy, exiting a Brooklyn coffee shop and walking into the Saint George Tower where Mack had her luxury apartment.]

Who paid for the Clifton Park home Allison Mack allegedly financed for Dr. Brandon Porter, aka the NXIVM Josef Mengele?

The same Dr. Porter who later used that house to harbor some Mexican teen girls up from Chihuahua who were supposed to be ‘mentored’ by Keith Raniere.

Who paid for Allison Mack’s BMW? A finely engineered German car.

The same BMW was abandoned in Clifton Park after Allison Mack’s arrest by the FBI. That BMW Allison Mack used sounds like a gift or payment by that great “humanitarian” Clare Bronfman.

Who paid for Allison Mack’s acting school, The Source?

Wasn’t The Source really just Alison Mack’s front to recruit new slaves into NXIVM?

What was the source of the funding for Allison Mack’s The Source? Was it Clare Bronfman money?

Allison Mack’s spouse, Nicki Clyne, worked at the Knife Media. Who funded Nicki Clyne’s salary?

Who funded the Knife Media? Was that Clare Bronfman money?

These are just some of the questions the FBI wants answered about Allison Mack and her NXIVM activities.

***

To help answer some of these questions is the artist MK10ART and her splendid paintings and sketches of Allison Mack.

I am constantly astounded at how well MK10ART captures the ominous and demented spirit of NXIVM and Allison Mack.

Mk10ART - Allison in Vanguardland. Did Keith Raniere groom a sweet Allison Mack into a fool?





All he ever wanted was to live comfortably and brand his slaves and look at what the government did to him.







MK10ART

Sketch by MK10Art'

Painting by MK10ART

All he ever wanted was to live comfortably and brand his slaves and look at what the government did to him.

MK10ART's depiction of Allison Mack and Dr. Danielle Roberts branding a DOS slave. The branding caused Dr. Roberts to lose her medical license.

MK10ART: Keith Raniere in prison with a poster of Allison Mack behind him.