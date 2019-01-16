Did Keith Raniere learn his strategies from Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard?

L. Ron Hubbard was the founder of Scientology. After reading some of his quotes, I suspect Keith Raniere borrowed more than just terminology from Hubbard, but also his strategy for attacking attackers.

Here are a few quotes by L. Ron Hubbard on dealing with enemies.

1

“The purpose of the suit is to harass and discourage rather than to win. The law can be used very easily to harass, and enough harassment on somebody who is simply on the thin edge anyway, well knowing that he is not authorized, will generally be sufficient to cause his professional decease. If possible, of course, ruin him utterly.”

A Manual on the Dissemination of Material, 1955

2

“People attack Scientology, I never forget it, always even the score. People attack auditors, or staff, or organizations, or me. I never forget until the slate is clear.”

Manual Of Justice (1959).

3

“If attacked on some vulnerable point by anyone or anything or any organization, always find or manufacture enough threat against them to cause them to sue for peace.”

Dept. of Govt. Affairs (15 August 1960).

4

“A truly Suppressive Person or group has no rights of any kind and actions taken against them are not punishable.”

Hubbard Communications Office Policy Letter, 1 March 1965, HCO (Division 1) “Ethics, Suppressive Acts, Suppression of Scientology and Scientologists”

5

“Show me any person who is critical of us and I’ll show you crimes and intended crimes that would stand a magistrate’s hair on end.”

Hubbard Communications Office Bulletin, 4 April 1965

6

“This is the correct procedure: Spot who is attacking us. Start investigating them promptly for felonies or worse using our own professionals, not outside agencies. Double curve our reply by saying we welcome an investigation of them. Start feeding lurid, blood sex crime actual evidence on the attackers to the press. Don’t ever tamely submit to an investigation of us. Make it rough, rough on attackers all the way.”

Attacks on Scientology (25 February 1966).

7

“ENEMY SP Order. Fair game. May be deprived of property or injured by any means by any Scientologist without any discipline of the Scientologist. May be tricked, sued or lied to or destroyed.”

L. Ron Hubbard, Hubbard Communications Office Policy Letter, 18 October 1967

[SP = Suppressive Person a.k.a. critic of Scientology]

8

“When somebody enrolls, consider he or she has joined up for the duration of the universe – never permit an ‘open-minded’ approach… If they enrolled, they’re aboard, and if they’re aboard they’re here on the same terms as the rest of us – win or die in the attempt. Never let them be half-minded about being Scientologists… When Mrs. Pattycake comes to us to be taught, turn that wandering doubt in her eye into a fixed, dedicated glare… The proper instruction attitude is, ‘We’d rather have you dead than incapable.’”

L. Ron Hubbard, KEEPING SCIENTOLOGY WORKING, 7 February 1965, reissued 27 August 1980

***

Keith Raniere used lawsuits to harass and discourage rather than to win. He used legal and extralegal methods to attack. But he took dealing with “enemies”, it seems, one step further than Hubbard.

Hubbard says Scientologists should attack those who attack them. Raniere wanted to “even the score” even with people who weren’t attacking, but simply trying to leave.

Raniere initiated attacks on people who would otherwise have left him alone and in peace. I was one of those people. So was Joe O’Hara, Toni Natalie, Mark Vicente, Sarah Edmondson, Susan Dones etc..

This relentless attack on people who otherwise meant him no harm, but who, when forced to be on defense, adopted some of Hubbard’s philosophy on defending oneself, is what actually cratered Nxivm.

It may be why Scientology is alive, while Nxivm is in tatters and its leader in jail. Once Raniere decided that someone was a “suppressive” [a term he borrowed from Scientology] or an enemy, he wanted to see them destroyed at all costs.

Had he not attacked people who were not attacking him, I suspect that today he would be sleeping till noon, then walking with some extremely slender woman in Clifton Park – holding hands perhaps, before taking her to his sex lair for a tuneup — knowing he had nothing else to do other than finding ways to happily blow through the rest of Clare and Sara Bronfman’s money and having some pizza with hot sauce [hold the garlic.]

L. Ron Hubbard’s writings, and the way Raniere likely used and misused them, however, sends a more chilling message to me. It might give us a clue as to what really happened to the late Gina Hutchinson and the missing and presumed deceased, Kristin Snyder.