Shadow State: Who helped Allison Mack extort property from Sex-Slave Jane Doe # 5?

By Shadow State 1958

Allison Mack has been identified as a MAJOR ringleader of the NXIVM crime wave.

New charges are also expected against Keith Raniere and Allison Mack.

The FBI has already alleged racketeering and operation of a criminal enterprise that engaged in forced labor, identity theft, money laundering, wire fraud, obstruction of justice…and RICO!

That’s how Raniere and Mack intended to empower women!

By having them engage in a state-wide crime wave involving fraud and identity theft and extortion!

Raniere, Mack, Salzman and Clare Bronfman engaged in a massive multi-year New York-state wide crime wave.

All the indications so far have been that Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne vowed to take the fall in order to protect Raniere. And Rosa Laura Junco. As the daughter of Mexico’s version of Rupert Murdoch, she would represent a very big fish for the government to fry.

Ultimately, when we see who is arrested and charged in the next superseding indictment, we will know if any of these fish have flipped against Raniere and NXIVM.

Clare, Nancy, Lauren and Kathy! Time’s up!

Your NXIVM Dream has Ended.

Your NXIVM Nightmare is about to begin!

Executive Success via Extortion.

Inquiring minds want to know.

Who are the others who helped Keith Raniere and Allison Mack transport and enslave Jane Doe #5?

Who are the others who helped Allison Mack extort property from Jane Doe #5?

Nicki Clyne, I ask you – who are the others who helped Keith, Allison and Lauren perpetrate these frauds against other people? Your time is coming up to own up to your crimes.

In count after count, the indictment reads “Together With Others”.

Nicki: Tell us who those others are.

I’ll bet you know.

Inquiring minds want to know.

Allison Mack’s Last Tweet for a long time to come.

Allison Mack

‏Verified account

@allisonmack

Mar 22

“wisdom…. pure wisdom!”

STUPIDITY….PURE STUPIDITY!