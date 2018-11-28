Agnifilo lays out case to rebut government: DOS defendants were helping their slaves

In recent court filings, Keith Raniere’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has laid out his strategy as to how he will rebut certain critical allegations of the government against DOS and NXIVM.





With his Mexican DOS witnesses – both First Line Slave Masters and Lower Ranking DOS Slaves – he evidently plans to rebut the following government theories:

DOS members would not have joined the sorority if they knew that Keith Raniere created it.

DOS members joined DOS under the false pretense that it was a female-only mentorship group.

DOS members provided masters with additional collateral because they feared their original collateral could be released if they did not

DOS members performed “assignments” or “acts of care” because, if they did not, they risked their collateral being released

Certain DOS members were given the “assignment” to have sex with Keith Raniere

DOS members feared that their collateral would be released if they left the group or refused to have sex with Keith Raniere

Nxivm forced its students into debt

Let’s take a look at these in turn:

1. DOS members would not have joined the sorority if they knew that Keith Raniere created it.

According to Agnifilo, “Multiple witnesses … [state] that it was immaterial that DOS members may not have told them about Raniere’s involvement in the sororit …they did not feel manipulated. When asked if the witnesses knew that Raniere was involved in DOS … and whether his involvement would deter them from their participation, witnesses have stated that Raniere’s involvement in the sorority was irrelevant to their participation.

2. DOS members joined DOS under the false pretense that it was a female-only mentorship group.

Agnifilo: ” … witnesses have stated that they knew Raniere inspired and developed the ideas and concepts of the sorority … Several DOS witnesses have told the Government that the pitch DOS members gave them—that DOS would overcome their weaknesses and give them the opportunity to build character—was entirely true.”

3. DOS members provided masters with additional collateral because they feared their original collateral could be released if they did not.

Agnifilo: “After women were presented with the tenets of DOS—acts of care for their master, master /slave relationship, and voluntary additional collateral to join the sorority—women were free to join or say no.

“Witnesses [state] … that the purpose of continuing to give collateral was to build their word and build their commitment to each other, not out of fear that their collateral would be released.”

4. DOS members performed “assignments” or “acts of care” because, if they did not, they risked their collateral being released.

Agnifilo: “Although a DOS member may have held a witness’s collateral, she did not feel coerced, forced or threatened to complete an assignment out of fear that her collateral would be released … collateral, acts of care and completion of assignments—was a choice they made on their own without any coercion, threats or manipulation…

“DOS members [stated] that they knew their masters were not going to do anything bad with their initial collateral and that they provided additional collateral to build character and strengthen their word to their masters.”

5. Certain DOS members were given the “assignment” to have sex with Keith Raniere.

Agnifilo: “Witnesses have answered that that is not part of the assignment … witnesses who have been given an “assignment” [state] they did not feel forced or coerced to do it. And, when law enforcement asked what happened during the supposed ‘assignment to have sex with Raniere, witnesses have told the Government that Raniere did not try to have sex with the women and instead asked how he could help the women.”

6. DOS members feared that their collateral would be released if they left the group or refused to have sex with Keith Raniere.

Agnifilio: “[W]itnesses have represented that if they engaged in a sexual relationship with Keith Raniere, that relationship was entirely consensual, unrelated to their involvement in DOS, and oftentimes kept secret from other members of DOS.”

7. Nxivm forced its students into debt.

Agnifilo: Witnesses have stated that Nxivm provides ways for students to defer payments and live in Albany affordably, but that many students abuse that and “get lazy.”… Witnesses have not felt that their success in the Nxivm ranking system depended on their successfully completing DOS assignments.'”