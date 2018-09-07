Shadow State: What is Kim Constable trying to hide?

By Shadow State





Frank Report published an article about Kim Constable and her ties to NXIVM’s Rainbow Cultural Garden’s pre-schools.





The article included a photo of Kim Constable with Allison Mack both wearing black coats or cloaks.





That photo was on Constable’s Instagram feed.









That photo and another photo of Constable and Mack have been purged from Constable’s Instagram page.





Two days ago I found on Instagram a photo collage of Constable and Mack at a Belfast Northern Ireland coffee shop called Established coffee.





That photo was on Constable’s Instagram page. Yesterday that photo was purged from Constable’s Instagram page.





Both photos were made around October, 2016.





But it turns out that Allison Mack’s Instagram page still has a version of that photo collage.

Allison Mack on Instagram: “ #friendship #friendshipgoals #Ireland #belfast #joy”

















Allison Mack on Instagram: “ #friendship #friendshipgoals #I…

3,055 Likes, 31 Comments – Allison Mack (@allisonmack729) on Instagram: “ #friendship #friendshipgoa…





https://www.instagram.com/p/BMZmPaKAIre/?hl=en&taken-by=allisonmack729













Why did Constable purge her Instagram photos right after you wrote a story about Constable and the indicted sex trafficker Allison Mack?





What is Constable trying to hide?





Is Constable trying to hide her friendship with an indicted sex trafficker?





Is Constable trying to hide the fact that the accused sex trafficker Allison Mack is somehow involved with the Rainbow Cultural Garden?





Was Sara Bronfman, who heads the Rainbow Cultural Garden, instrumental in purging these photos from Constable’s Instagram feed?





Is this purge of photos an effort to insulate Kim Constable’s Rainbow Cultural Garden from the coming sex trafficking charges?





No investigation of NXIVM will be complete until the Rainbow Cultural Garden is thoroughly investigated.













































