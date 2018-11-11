Shadow State: to Allison Mack’s mother: ‘your daughter needs psychiatric help’

By Shadow State 1958

Where are all the stupid fanboys to tell me how I am persecuting Allison Mack, the Slave Master? You’re obsessed with rehabilitating Allison Mack’s rotten reputation after she confessed in the New York Times to branding and enslaving women.

Mack took full responsibility for coming up with the DOS cauterized brand. In her apartment, she told the New York Times, “I was like: ‘Y’all, a tattoo? People get drunk and tattooed on their ankle ‘BFF,’ or a tramp stamp. I have two tattoos and they mean nothing.”

“She wanted to do something more meaningful, something that took guts,” the Times reporter paraphrased.

But when Allison Mack claimed the DOS members consented, she was lying through her teeth. Since deception and blackmail were used to falsely obtain consent, any claim of consent is null and void.

Having a sex trafficking ring run by well-to-do white women makes it harder for prosecutors to explain what NXIVM is all about. The EDNY must show Raniere and Mack conspired to commit blackmail to drive home the point to jurors that the both of them are ruthless, deviant criminals.

As for stalking Mack, [as the fanboys claim] I live over 1500 miles from Southern California and have no desire to contract a venereal disease from the likes of Allison Mack.

Allison’s mom should have been worried about her daughter stalking Keith Raniere. But it turned out that Allison is a total screw-up who has brought shame on herself and her family.

Allison’s mother and Allison’s fanboys are welcome to comment on what I say at any time. Over the years, I’ve been called every name in the book.

I do feel sorry for Allison’s mother. She hoped for the best for her daughter and it looked like Allison would have a successful life.

If Allison Mack’s mother has something to say to me, I am more than willing to hear it.

And I will have a few things to say back to Allison’s mother:

“I am sorry your daughter, Allison, is a moral imbecile.”

“I am sorry your daughter, Allison, is an idiot.”

“I am sorry your daughter, Allison, is a sociopath who does not care if her actions harm others.”

“I am sorry your daughter, Allison, is sadistic and enjoys dehumanizing other people.”

“Please get your daughter, Allison, psychiatric help.”

“No hard feelings.”

“Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman and Allison are pathological liars.”

“I dare Raniere and Allison to claim that NXIVM is not a cult of sadomasochists. Can one believe a daughter when she tells her mother about her sex life?

“‘No ,mom, I’m not a masochistic pervert’.”

What’s the penalty for being an idiot?

In Allison Mack’s case, 15 years to life.

[And now for you fanboys, here are some pictures of Allison ‘Cankles’ Mack]



































