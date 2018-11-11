Sara Bronfman found in Southern France!

Editor’s note: While our French correspondent, Evonne Brossard, strikes a humorous tone in this story – the matter is serious and is in keeping with Frank Report’s tradition of being the first to reveal the locations of potential NXIVM fugitives. Sara Bronfman, who seems to have refused to enter the USA – even to help bail out her sister Clare – has evidently left her home in England [where extradition to the USA is quick and certain] and is now residing in Provence, France at her recently purchased hotel resort.

It is unclear if she is renting any rooms to guests for, when Evonne located her there, at her remote wine country location, it appeared she was using the entire resort for herself and her retinue of nannies, servants, her kept husband, Basit Igtet, and her new friend, the handsome artiste Jean-Charles de Castelbajc.

It is possible she is expecting to be indicted and is arranging with French and Swiss authorities to avoid extradition by residing in France [think Roman Polanski] or temporarily in Switzerland until she can arrange for her non-extradition from France.

By Evonne Brossard

[Frank Report French Correspondent]

Despite hiding to avoid prosecution, our second-favorite Seagrams crooked heiress has been located – at her luxury resort in the South of France.

Yes, readers, it’s true. While the Mite-y VanGrifter, Keith Raniere, sits at MDC and suffers through a plague of mites, foot fungus, jock itch, and bad glasses, Sara Bronfman currently resides at her luxury resort in Domaine des Andeols in Provence, France.

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8105051-athal-hospitality-new-style-of-hospitality/





Champagne Wishes and Lavender Dreams Await You in Provence!!!

Billed as ‘A unique place in the Heart of Luberon,’ the location serves as a great hideout for our heiress. Over-the-top is simply too mundane to describe this great place. Lavender fields, being whisked around in a convertible, allegedly ‘good art’. What more could a fugitive ask for?





While Keith has Itchy Balls, Sara Enjoys Her View of Big Balls and Little Balls.





Breathtaking Modern Design from the Jawa Period





Beautiful Checkerboard Art!!!





Olympic-sized pool, guaranteed to be free of Mites! Notice the large crowds enjoying the Facilities.





Sara invites you to visit the boutique resort’s website:

https://www.andeols.com/en/

Would you like to make a reservation? You can do that too! Right here:

https://gc.synxis.com/rez.aspx?Hotel=56841&Chain=5154&locale=fr-FR&src=domainedes

Visitors will quickly notice that all rooms are available because no one has booked a room in some time. Is this another failed business venture? Sara obtained the investment advice of the world-renown investing guru (and professional gigolo) Basit Igtet.

it may be the lack of guests there is by design. Or perhaps people don’t want to hang out with a cult leader who finances the branding of women, and teaching children an unscientific, untested method of learning from multiple low paid nannies a different language every day of the week and of which reports indicate makes children incapable of speaking properly in any language.





Mr. Igtet is well known for various failed investment schemes in Europe and an unsuccessful coup attempt in Libya. Is the CIA or ISA looking for Basit Igtet?





Excuse me while I search for my Diplomatic Immunity from my country of Kamaniwannalaya

But wait, it gets better! Sara Bronfman is now an art connoisseur, having hired an expert artist, Jean-Charles de Castelbajc, to decorate the dining room area. For a look at this great artist and art collector discussing technique here’s a YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBd4Kt3tcUE&t=9s

Sara exchanges a kiss with ze great artiste!





Jean-Charles de Castelbajc with Sara Bronfman.

Ahhhh…Lifestyles of the Rich and Shameless. Life is great when you are on the run and have the money to escape to Provence France. Viva Executive Success!!!

If anyone is looking for Sara Bronfman – she can be found here. Below are a few more pictures of Sara’s hideaway…





















By the way, the address is Les Andéols, 84490 Saint-Saturnin-lès-Apt, France

Phone: +33 4 90 75 50 63