Shadow State: Three’s Company NXIVM style starring Allison ‘Pimp’ Mack

By Shadow State 1958

The sex-slaver cult NXIVM had it’s own version of the TV show Three’s Company with plot twists that should pique the curiosity of the FBI.

Normally the FBI would not care about a kinky threesome between consenting adults. However NXIVM’s “Three’s Company” has troubling circumstances.

The Vanguard, Keith Raniere lived in a spacious 3-bedroom main house with Marianna Fernandez, the mother of Vanguard’s love child. And sharing the house with them was none other than Allison ‘Pimp’ Mack.





Keith, Allison and [pregnant] Marianna living together on Oregon TrailAccording to sources, Keith Raniere, Allison Mack, and Marianna Fernandez are living together at 21 Oregon Trail…

In the back was a two bedroom bachelor pad for Raniere to mentor young women and girls in the ways of the Vanguard. The 40000 square foot home was worth an estimated $430,000 in 2012.It is now worth an estimated 588,000.

21 Oregon Trail Halfmoon, NY 12065

5 beds

3.5 baths

2,770 sqft

Multi-Family

$588,051 21 Oregon Trl, Waterford, NY 12188 – 12 Photos | Trulia





21 Oregon Trl, Waterford, NY 12188 – 12 Photos | Trulia21 Oregon Trl, Waterford, NY is a 2770 sq ft 5 bed, 3.5 bath home sold in Waterford, New York

https://www.trulia.com/p/ny/waterford/21-oregon-trl-waterford-ny-12188–2011336057

How did the No-Income, No-Asset Raniere afford such a nice crib?

Here’s where the story gets real interesting.

The property is owned by Rose Laura Junco, the daughter of Mexico’s biggest Press Baron. Rosa Laura is a loyal follower of Raniere and NXIVM. But the story gets even more intriguing.

Rose Laura Junco was the CEO of the media website “The Knife” which analyzed the news until it folded this past August. As CEO of the Knife, Rosa Laura was the boss and employer of Nicki Clyne, wife of Allison ‘Pimp’ Mack.

The Knife was funded by none other than Clare Bronfman, who also financed the winter vacation of Keith Raniere before he was arrested in Mexico. Perhaps Clare also financed the winter trips of Nicki Clyne and Allison ‘Pimp’ Mack to Puerto Vallarta to talk to the Iguanas.

Rosa Laura is a lady with a lot of interests. Reports suggest that Rosa helped import Mexican girls to Clifton Park, New York for mentoring by Mr. Raniere.

Rosa Laura Junco may be taking the blame for the unhappy departure of 11 teen girls from Clifton Park and the failure of a teaching program devised by Keith Raniere, who prefers to be called by his self-given title of Vanguard.

https://frankreport.com/2017/09/07/rosa-laura-junco-blamed-for-failure-of-mexican-girls-finding-raniere-unappealing/



Who helped Rose Laura house the Mexican girls while they were being mentored by the Vanguard? None other than Dr. Brandon Porter, the doctor whose brain experiments on women are financed by Clare Bronfman, the same Clare Bronfman who financed Rose Laura Junco’s Knife Media and indirectly employs Nicki Clyne, Mrs. Allison ‘Pimp’ Mack.

Dr. Brandon Porter, who conducts human fright experiments on women for Mr. Raniere, hosted some of the teen girls at the home he shares with his wife and children. Sources say his wife, Janie, would object if hosting meant encouraging teens to have sex with Mr. Raniere.

https://frankreport.com/2017/09/07/rosa-laura-junco-blamed-for-failure-of-mexican-girls-finding-raniere-unappealing/

And who helped Dr. Porter afford his home to help house the Mexican girls?None other than Allison Pimp Mack.Allison Pimp Mack co-signed the bank loan Porter used to buy the home.It was mentioned previously that 1) Allison Mack co-signed on the mortgage

https://artvoice.com/2018/08/13/dr-brandon-porters-home-sold-shock-docs-future-remains-uncertain/#.XAxWTuDwbIV

Allison ‘Pimp’ Mack, tenant of Rosa Laura Junco.

Allison ‘Pimp’ Mack, wife of Junco’s employee Nicki Clyne.

Allison ‘Pimp’ Mack, DOS Master of Rosa Laura Junco.

Since Raniere expected Allison ‘Pimp’ Mack to groom a sex toy to please him, did that expectation extend to the Mexican girls brought to the US by Rosa Laura Junco?

Before I leave this complicated skein of events, I should mention how Allison ‘Pimp’ Mack and Dr. Brandon Porter tag-teamed a mother to try to get a 17-year old girl enrolled in ‘Pimp’ Mack’s expensive acting school. Twice as expensive as the Stella Adler School.

https://artvoice.com/2018/05/19/how-dr-porter-and-allison-mack-worked-to-recruit-a-teenage-girl-to-the-sex-slaver-cult-of-nxivm/#.XAxKqeDwbIU

Let’s hope the FBI’s digital files explain the importation of the Mexican girls by the NXIVM Sex Slave cult.

Shadow State











































