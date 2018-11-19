Shadow State: Thanks to conspiracy charges – Allison Mack – Pack your cr@p — You’re going away.

By Shadow State 1958





The 7-count superseding indictment issued this past summer against the NXIVM defendants features several Conspiracy charges.





Counts One through Four plus Count Seven are all Conspiracy charges.





COUNT ONE (Racketeering Conspiracy)





Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft





Conspiracy to Unlawfully Possess Identification Document





RACKETEERING ACT TWO (Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft)





RACKETEERING ACT THREE (Conspiracy to Alter Records for Use in an Official Proceeding)





RACKETEERING ACT FOUR (Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft – Jane Doe 2)





RACKETEERING ACT TEN (Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft – Jane Doe 7)G ACT TEN (Conspiracy to Commit Identity Theft – Jane Doe 7)





COUNT TWO (Forced Labor Conspiracy)





CO1JNT THREE (Wire Fraud Conspiracy)





COUNT FOUR: (Sex Traffi cking Conspiracy)





COUNT SEVEN (Conspiracto Commit Identity Theft – Jane Doe 7)





The defendants are trying to get these charges dismissed.





I predict that any new charges filed in superseding indictments will feature numerous conspiracy charges.





Prosecutors love filing Conspiracy charges.





Every email and text message is more evidence to prove a NXIVM conspiracy.





Allison Mack loved sending all those emails and text messages.





And they’ll be used to hang her and her friends.





Why do the Feds love Conspiracy cases?





The rules on hearsay testimony change and co-conspirators hearsay statements can be admitted. as evidence.





Why do prosecutors love conspiracy?





Conspiracy is an “add-on” crime that prosecutors can charge on top of the target offense, e.g., the crime of selling drugs and the separate crime of conspiracy to sell drugs.





The presence of the additional charge gives leverage for prosecutors in plea bargain negotiations—and in enticing one co-conspirator to testify against another in exchange for leniency.





There are other benefits for prosecutors. They can try co-conspirators jointly; there is an exception to the ban against hearsay evidence that allows the government to introduce certain out-of-court statements by one co-conspirator against another.





A conspiracy means there must be an “agreement” between two or more people. It comes from the Latin that the parties “breathed together” in devising the plan.





Case law suggests this agreement need not be formal, or clearly delineated arrangement; a mere implicit understanding often suffices.





Under the Pinkerton Doctrine, a person can be held criminally responsible for subsequent crimes their co-conspirators committed in furtherance of the conspiracy even if they were not involved or even aware of the actions.





There are ways you can abandon a conspiracy after you entered it, but the rules of abandonment are not easy. Some statutes demand that to exit a conspiracy and avoid criminal responsibility, you must act to thwart the success of the conspiracy.





https://www.wgbh.org/news/2016/08/10/news/memo-marty-walsh-why-prosecutors-love-charge-defendants-conspiracy





With that said, Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman and Allison Mack pack your cr@p. You’re going away.