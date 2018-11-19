Allison Mack – cankles – may be sign of edema due to eating disorder

A reader wrote to me to advise,

“Frank, as someone who suffered with bulimia disorder in my younger years, I immediately recognized that the swelling in Allison Mack’s calves and ankles is the sign of something serious.

I’m no doctor, but I’d be willing to bet money she’s suffering from edema as a result of bulimia. The bulimia would make sense, with all the pressure to stay thin and restrict calories, Allison may have begun binging and purging.





I doubt it’s possible that a woman that small would have cankles like this!









We promised you cankles and we deliver.





Here is a description of edema.





https://www.findingbalance.com/ask-our-panel/swelling-in-legs-with-bulimia-recovery/





https://treato.com/Bulimia,Edema/?a=s





Edema in foot and ankle Swelling of the foot, ankle, and leg can be severe enough to leave an indentation (pit) when you press on the area. This swelling (edema) is the result of excess fluid in your tissues — often caused by congestive heart failure or blockage in a leg vein.





Close up of Allison's ankles and calves.

A barefoot Allison sings before her often-barefoot master Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard - at Vanguard Week.

If this is true – that Allison Mack and possibly other women developed illnesses due to eating disorders – then lay it at least in part at the [stubby] feet [and cankles] of their Vanguard who imposed the insane dietary restrictions on them.





Keith Raniere's feet.

Keith Raniere’s feet [photo belongs to http://www.fallofnxivm.com and Toni Natalie]. My source tells me Raniere’s feet are almost square – short and wide. His shoe size is 6 1/2 by 6 1/4.





I have to admit his paws feet are very unique. But Allison’s cankles may be the sign of disease. A possible remedy: eat properly.





Viva Executive Success!



