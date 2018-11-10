Shadow State: For Allison Mack – Silence Equals Consent

By Shadow State 1958

Remember that the Allison Mack/Chloe Sullivan of Smallville was mouthing lines written for her by screenwriters. The real Allison Mack is dimwitted and fell in love with a misogynistic perverted toad. Moreover, the real Allison Mack has displayed a cruelty towards her fellow women that proves she is a dangerous sociopath. From the time she joined to date, she, along with the other leaders of the sex-slaver cult of NXIVM, have been utterly silent on the harm done by NXIVM.

When Keith Raniere lectured the Jewish female leaders of NXIVM on how they were reincarnated Nazis, they were Silent.

Silence Equals Consent!

All he ever wanted was to live comfortably and brand his slaves and look at what the government did to him.

The three authors of the branding of women – Allison Mack, Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman. Artwork by MK10ART

When Raniere engaged in an extremely promiscuous lifestyle, the female leaders of NXIVM were silent.

Silence Equals Consent!

When Raniere engaged in pedophilia, the female leaders of NXIVM were silent.

Silence Equals Consent!

The Silence among the women who ran NXIVM while Raniere lounged about was Deafening!

Silence Equals Consent!

Ultimately, the atmosphere at NXIVM turned gradually more Toxic and Bizarre.

To the point where NXIVM leaders like the nut job Allison Mack were encouraged to invent new ways to dehumanize women.

And Ms. Mack clearly admitted in the New York Times that she invented the branding.

Silence Equals Consent!

Yes, Keith Raniere is an anti-social individual who brought out the worst in people.

And Allison Mack derived joy in causing women to suffer.

But every step along the way, the female leaders of NXIVM, 80% plus of NXIVM, were Silent!

Silence Equals Consent!

Allison Mack is today a pathetic washed up actress who demonstrated her insanity by torturing the very women she wanted to “empower.

Mack demonstrated her “wisdom” and acting talents by sobbing over Raniere’s explanation of the word “authenticity.”

Allison Mack gives insanity a bad name.

NXIVM is living proof that female criminals can be as goofy as male criminals.

Allison Mack has a flexible tongue.

Allison Mack

The brand with the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack.