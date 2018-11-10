More evidence on Kristin Kreuk’s Girls By Design – you be the judge

Thanks to a reader who works in the media who sent me most of the following:

***

Let’s judge this fairly.

It appears that GBD had “Workshops” in Vancouver. This means that GBD was not just an online forum for young underage girls.

Below are some discussion topics that NXIVM members Kristin Kreuk and Kendra Voth offered to teen and preteen girls in Girls By Design.

I find one of these topics interesting – “What is your sexuality and orientation?”

What does that mean? The question is not “what is your sexual orientation?” but rather seems to be a twofold question: – what is your sexuality? And what is your orientation?

Is it strange that a TV actress is hosting discussions with 12 and 13 year old girls and discussing with them such a topic?

Perhaps, if Kruek was not a coach for NXIVM and NXIVM was not led by an accused pedophile and manipulative sex-trafficker – it might seem innocent enough.

https://web.archive.org/web/20090621083904/http://blog.girlsbydesign.com:80/forum/topic.php?id=202

Were NXIVM members working this board, pretending to be young teens as part of a grooming process? Was Keith on there, having “intimate” conversations with these girls without them knowing they were talking to a older male pedophile?

Here are a few more links to explore:





Below a “member” of GBD is comforting another member, then gives them Kristin Kreuk’s email but insists they are not her….





https://web.archive.org/web/20090618031556/http://blog.girlsbydesign.com:80/forum/topic.php?id=228





And who is Kathy?









https://web.archive.org/web/20090618030621/http://blog.girlsbydesign.com:80/forum/topic.php?id=226





Here is their facebook group:





https://www.facebook.com/groups/7980531822/





In this Youtube: they mention an enter to win contest and win an OVERNIGHT stay.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rKfNiMweMqY





In this video, Kristin and Kendra invite girls from 12-18 to ask them questions.





https://youtu.be/rKfNiMweMqY





Kristin Kreuk at a Time Out retreat

Then there is the Time Out Retreat for Teen Girls – which seems to have been the next step – the chance to meet the girls in person.





Video of Time Out Retreat for Teen Girls





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=518m0SPlNTE



Another video of the weekend, which includes the names of the adult “teachers” that were there working with the girls.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjfaP4QnV_k





https://web.archive.org/web/20090123142437/http://www.timeoutretreat.com:80/

It explains:

“TIMEOUT FOR TEENS is an overnight holistic retreat for teen girls where they will have the opportunity to attend rotations designed to empower them to have access to tools to achieve balance in their lives.

“There will be an evening event introducing young female celebrities who will attend as speakers for the evening as well as mentors. Retreat is opened to all girls aged 13-17 in the Los Angeles area. Transportation, food and lodging is free thanks to the generous donation of Warner Springs Ranch (www.warnersprings.com) and Kristin Kreuk.

“To be selected to attend, follow the directions below. Answer the following question: What do you want the world to look like in your lifetime? Send us a project that best expresses your vision of how you can contribute to make the world closer to that vision. *Please submit your project in either a collage, painting, writing, video, musical c.d., or other multi-media format.

“To Enter go to www.timeoutretreat.com”

***

None of this means it was less than a sincere attempt by Kreuk to meet and mentor girls – like a big sister – or a Girls Scout type gathering.

More on Kristin https://web.archive.org/web/*/http://www.idole.org





https://kristinalways.skyrock.com/





In this screenshot, GBD is collecting names, numbers and addresses of underage girls.





https://web.archive.org/web/20090124091549/http://timeoutretreat.com:80/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=60:what-is-time-out-for-teens&catid=40:time-out-for-teens&Itemid=63





Here is another GBD effort to get girls the names of girls who might have an interest in making the world better - which was Raniere's allure for many who came into Nxivm.







Something very odd about this thread:

Someone keeps insisting they sent an email to Kendra at info@girlsbydesign.com and asking for ‘a train’





https://web.archive.org/web/20090619090319/http://blog.girlsbydesign.com:80/forum/topic.php?id=150















Let’s assume all of this is innocent. Wouldn’t it be good for Kreuk to clear the air and say so?



