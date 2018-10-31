Shadow State: Allison Mack told the truth about branding

By Shadow State 1958





I have found photographic evidence suggesting that Allison Mack may have been telling the truth about who introduced branding to NXIVM’s sex slave cult.





In the New York Times, Allison Mack confessed to introducing branding as a requirement to join the VOW, NXIVM’s sex slave component:





“In her apartment, I was surprised to hear Mack take full responsibility for coming up with the DOS cauterized brand. She told me, “I was like: ‘Y’all, a tattoo? People get drunk and tattooed on their ankle ‘BFF,’ or a tramp stamp. I have two tattoos and they mean nothing.’ She wanted to do something more meaningful, something that took guts.”





A lot of people have assumed that Mack was “taking the fall” for Raniere, a “man” devoted to degrading women. However, I found photographic evidence that Mack was all on board for branding women as sex slaves and might indeed have initiated the program herself.





Mack seems to have had inspiration for branding or marking her sex slaves from sources other than Raniere. This evidence was produced and posted by Allison Mack herself:





On May 30, 2015, Allison Mack posted to her Instagram account the photo below.

It shows a woman with a brand or tattoo etched into her bare arm.









The writing is a quote from Allison Mack's character Chloe Sullivan in Smallville: "I'm the girl of your dreams masquerading as your best friend." It is from an episode where Chloe reads a letter aloud to a sleeping Clark Kent - revealing to the audience that she is in love with him.

The writing is a quote from Allison Mack’s character Chloe Sullivan in Smallville: “I’m the girl of your dreams masquerading as your best friend.” It is from an episode where Chloe reads a letter aloud to a sleeping Clark Kent – revealing to the audience that she is in love with him.





Next to this woman is a smiling Allison Mack pointing to the marking.

Mack’s comment is: allisonmack729





“So epic to end up on someone’s arm!!”





This photo looks like it was taken at a Comic-Con or fan meeting. Allison Mack is just about hugging the woman.





What is the significance of the date May 2015?





In the superseding indictment, the government dates the time of Raniere and Mack’s sex slave conspiracy as lasting from September 2015 through June of 2017.





COUNT TWO (Forced Labor Conspiracy) 35. In or about and between September 2015 and June 2017, both dates being approximate and inclusive, within the Eastern District of New York and elsewhere, the defendants KEITH RANIERE, also known as “Vanguard,” ALLISON MACK and LAUREN SALZMAN, together with others, did knowingly and intentionally conspire to provide and obtain the labor and services of one or more persons, to wit: lower-ranking DOS members”





It is within the realm of possibility that Mack was so inspired by this fan that she thought branding was a good idea for the NXIVM slaves to show their devotion.





According to the interview with the woman Jane, not only did Raniere avail himself of the sexual services of the slaves, so did Allison Mack.





None of this absolves Raniere of his responsibility, his guilt in running a sex trafficking operation. He was a beneficiary of the sexual services, along with Mack.





Raniere and Mack worked together to operate the sex slavery component of NXIVM.





Allison Mack is not the pure and innocent young woman seduced by some Svengali. She is as guilty as her partner in crime Raniere.

***

Here are the comments on Instagram on the picture of Allison and the woman with the Chloe Sullivan quote on her arm. See if you can guess where the comments begin after Mack was outed as an alleged sex trafficker.

So epic to end up on someone’s arm!!

Yay!! Thank you Thank you for posting it!! I’ll see you again soon for photo ops!

@hisladyofrivas I was like “oh hey I know this girl!” That’s awesome!

Awww i might have cried when chloe said that to clark

@christopherp11488Thanks, she was so sweet!

Allison ❤

Te amoooo Allison!!

😘😘😘😘

@abrums, Chloe’s letter to Clark 😍

That’s a cute moment. Nice pic!

Holy smallville quote😭😭😍

That was an intense moment

My favorite moment of smallville!

Thats awesome I miss smallville

They gave you quite a few quotes that have inspired me, @allisonmack729 ! Tweet-able even! 🙂 Thanks for the memories. 🙂

Miss you Chloe!

Lol that’s really cool

Chloe and Clark need to show up on Supergirl.

@franirkiopxoxo8 che ci fai qui? 😜

This ❤️

💛 this…have never thought about a Smallville tattoo before!

Hermosa @allisonmack729

AWWWWWNNNN SO LOVELY

This is perfect!

What does it say ?

@bar545 I’m the girl of your dreams masquerading as your best friend

Chloe I love you.

Thats cool !

That’s so cool

@celiaouh !!!!!!

Trop beauuu @ambrefaure

Tropppp omg chloé et clark haha tmtc bb @celiaouh

You so amazing Allison) And your smile is perfect. You so pretty

Awww I loved that line in chloes letter to clark awww the feels 🙂

@courtneysmith_01 ❤️

It would make my life to meet you. I loved Chloe in Smallville 😀 and I wanna meet Tom welling too! He’s such a hottie hahaha anyways that’s an awesome tattoo!

My eyesight sucks!! I can’t see what it says 🙁

@allisonmack729 i love you cloe….

@bryanperez86 It says “I’m the girl of your dreams masquerading as your best friend.” 🙂

Wow! Intense

Oh how I cried during that scene. That letter was sooo beautiful

Why don’t u respond to me I’m ur biggest fan

@allisonmack729 why

@allisonmack729 respond plz

@fra_ciccone ma daiiiiii ahahahahhaahha

Awesome!!!

That’s Cool

@hisladyofrivas thank you!!!

Love that, I miss Smallville, seems like just yesterday you were reading that to Tom on the couch!

You reading that letter to Clark broke my heart 💔😔 lol amazing actress👌❤️

@franirkiopxoxo8 😂😂😂😂

You look amazing, best smile!

Allison! Small chance you’ll read this but if you could send me the full picture you took of us, that would be amazing! Maybe DM me on Instagram? Or have someone email me at alice.cordova@yahoo.com Either way, it was such a pleasure meeting you and Thankyou for being so excited about it! Haha all my best! ❤️

Your smile is perfet 😍💙

I love you so much!

I wish good things for you 💕

You are one 👸

Please, if can see me, say something…

Really love you but I’m sorry I don’t know speak english so good 😿

Xoxo – B

Still just as beautiful as when you starred in Smallville!

Very beautiful

I think she got prettier; -) don’t mind me saying so

@allisonmack729 On to Season 3 now, watching #Smallville back to back

I absolutely love this.

ally *-* …much love

am i the only one who can’t read it? what does it say

@monica.skye “I’m the girl of your dreams masquerading as your best friend” 😊

@nancydecastiel thank you

My favouriteline from the show

Que regrese smallville morrita, extrañamos tu hacking

This is beautiful!!!

PU! what a stinky smelly checkadd shorts with holes bwasted in them face @allisonmack729

I hate chloe #tungeu

Love this line so much!! 💗

Cloe is so perfect😍 @surajhardlove

Such a great quote in such a great episode!

😍😍😍

I’m pretty sure I’ve used your speech from that episode for an audition a couple of times. Thanks for the inspiration @allisonmack729 !!! You’ll always be my all-time favorite character from my all-time favorite tv show! 😘😘😘👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼🤓🤓🤓

@allisonmack729 is the epitome of perfection. One sexy lady 😘❤️😍

What does it say?

@p.m.winghttp://images5.fanpop.com/image/photos/25800000/Chloe-s-Letter-to-Clark-chlark-25894106-400-512.jpg

@p.m.wing “I’m the girl of your dreams masquerading as your best friend.”

Cool

Allison the perfect girl

Not the only place you’ve branded people hey?

Tattoos first, iron brand second??

Fucking filth

@allisonmack729 you can even brand my foreskinners

I feel so sorry for this girl, she thought she was meeting her idol all happy and shit. She only met the devil masquerading as the sweet actress who played Chloe Sullivan.

@teestkontos she must really regret that tattoo now

@soulsistascreationswhy would she regret it, it’s from a tv show

Show us the branding that you got from KR

Branding. I just screenshotted but bet the fbi is all over it.