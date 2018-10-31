2012 Crazy Days and Nights claimed Kristin Kreuk & Allison Mack might have had threesomes with pedophile cult leader Raniere

Silence is not golden.





The popular website, Crazy Days and Nights [www.crazydaysandnights.net] on July 16, 2012, wrote that Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack might be having threesomes with a pedophile named Keith Raniere.





Here is what the website wrote:

July 16, 2012

“This actress is not just someone you have never heard of. This actress is a B- list actress who has done movies and television. She was on a huge hit for an almost network. Anyway, the actress ended up meeting this guy, and despite him already sleeping with several women each day, she fell in love with him. Now, she is one of the several women he sleeps with every day. The problem is the guy just doesn’t love women, he also loves teens. As in underage teens. As in 16 and 17 year old teens and the actress knows about it but refuses to leave him despite this. She also refuses to leave him despite his insistence that the couple have threesomes as much as possible. Our actress defends the actions of her boyfriend and thinks that people who don’t understand him or his needs, are just wrong. The crazy thing is, our actress has got her best friend, a foreign born B+ list movie and television actress from the same show also thinking this guy is incredible. No word on whether the pair were involved in a threesome with the boyfriend since our second actress claims to have a boyfriend, but if they did, Comic-Con probably would have exploded. Oh, and I’m about to give you your favorite words. This will be revealed.

Allison Mack

Kristin Kreuk

Keith Raniere

***

This article, on one of the most popular gossip column websites in America, is another indicator that Kreuk was well-advised about the potential for illegal and/or nefarious elements of NXIVM – in 2012.

According to her own statement, she quit sometime in 2013.

Kreuk first spoke out about NXIVM on Twitter, in March 2018, following the arrest of Keith Raniere for sex trafficking.

In addition to the blind item gossip column, Raniere’s hometown paper – the Albany Times Union – published an article exposing him as an alleged pedophile and published on-the-record interviews with some of his alleged victims in February 2012. Kreuk was named by the same newspaper – in the same month – as a major figure in the Raniere-led NXIVM group.

At the time, Kreuk was a Yellow Sash, Two Stripe Coach for NXIVM and led a group, Girls By Design, with a website aimed at encouraging teen girls to join her group [comprised of other NXIVM members] and attend weekend events.

Much of what appeared on her website seems age-inappropriate and suspicious – especially based on Raniere’s alleged pedophilia.

Raniere’s pedophilia was revealed publicly in 2012. Kreuk was on notice of potentially illegal and/or nefarious activities in 2012. She continued to be part of the group.

Either she was part of those illegal and/or nefarious activities, was in disbelief of those illegal and/or nefarious activities, did not care about those activities – or somehow never heard about the alleged pedophilia.

Assuming she did read news reports, by remaining silent, Kreuk should have expected to be considered part of the potentially illegal and/or nefarious activities of the group – even if she did not believe they were true. That is common sense for public figures and why public figures distance themselves early from controversial groups and subjects.

Kreuk may not have “experienced” any nefarious or illegal activity – but she almost certainly heard about illegal and nefarious activity – from at least 2012.

Kristin Kreuk started a group called Girls By Design {GBD] which sought to recruit teen girls into a sexy fun club and gather information about them. The group was at its heyday during the time Kreuk was being widely used by Nxivm to recruit members. Kreuk did not disband the group even after it was reported in the Albany Times Union that her mentor Keith Raniere had raped teen girls.

Kristin Kreuk was repeatedly named in the media as being part of NXIVM. She had a publicist and an agent. She likely heard about illegal and nefarious activities in NXIVM.

As a public figure, Ktrek had no reason to expect this to go away. The fact that it isn’t can be laid at the doorstep of her being a public figure. That is the price of fame.

Kreuk tweet twitter

Note in her statement she says nothing about being a coach for NXIVM.

The Three Wise Monkeys: Mizaru, covering his eyes, sees no evil, Kikazaru, covering his ears, hears no evil, and Iwazaru, covering his mouth, speaks no evil. Was Kristin Kreuk being wise when she claimed to have seen and heard no evil – and chose to speak of no evil?