Shadow State: Allison Mack is going to go to the Gray Bar Hotel

By Shadow State 1958

The goal of the defense is to paint most of NXIVM as strange but tolerable. NXIVM is just a different lifestyle.

The goal is to paint Allison Mack as a freak who enjoys branding and enslaving other women. Once that goal is met, all of NXIVM’s criminal behavior will be laid at Allison Mack’s feet. In this case, Mack’s fame is actually a liability for her because she’s a high profile target for prosecution.

And Mack’s words and behavior incriminate her in the more bizarre, reprehensible acts of NXIVM. Allison Mack is no longer a brainwashed victim but an eager and willing perpetrator.

It’s unclear and highly doubtful that NXIVM will ever be considered a tolerable part of any community.

But the goal of painting Allison Mack as a freak succeeded because there is a large kernel of truth to that perception. Allison Mack’s admissions that she came up with the idea to brand are the centerpiece of the defense.

Mack even admitted that she has jealousy problems towards other women, particularly younger women. That explains Mack’s violence towards those women.

If Allison can prove through her testimony that Raniere had absolutely no knowledge of the branding and the sex harem, then Allison Mack will be the greatest actress in history. Either way, Allison Mack is going to go to the Gray Bar Hotel.

And Allison’s training from Keith as a Badass will serve her in good stead.

What else would one expect from a woman who fabricated scandalous stories to destroy the reputations of her parents and nephews?

That won’t get Allison Mack off the hook.

She is a blackmailer and sex trafficker. The only sensible decision Allison Mack has made in the last 12 years is the decision not to have children.

Allison Mack’s fanatical self-starvation is a symptom of self-loathing or self-hatred.

No matter what kind of spin Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman and Allison Mack try to put on their sex slavery cult, most readers can figure out that there was no consent.



