Has Sara Bronfman found a new Vanguard?

By Evonne Brossard

French Correspondent

I found Sara Bronfman-Igtet in her remote and lavish hideaway at Domaine des Andeols in the Luberon region – in the heart of Provençe. Her resort is set amid the iconic lavender and old olive trees hills.

I was gladdened to see she was not alone – and not merely with her two children, her seven nannies and her retinue of servants, maids, gardeners, chauffeurs and errand boys and girls.

No, she had some adult company. He is the handsome artiste Jean-Charles de Castelbajc. He seems to be keeping the oft promiscuous heiress company at her remote hideaway.

Sara, who has already been through the who’s who of the men of NXIVM having had affairs with her Vanguard, Keith Raniere, Emiliano Salinas, Edgar Boone and more — plus quite famously her Lama lover, the [now defrocked] Lama Tenzin Dhonden, former emissary to the Dalai Lama.

Edgar Boone

Emiliano Salinas

Sara with Lama Tenzin

Her old Vanguard

Now, as she resides in lavish Domaine des Andeols with gigolo husband sometimes off on various business assignments, Sara remains aloof to the world, but not to her artiste friend Jean-Charles who has come on the scene ostensibly as her art mentor and knight in shining armor.





And on these spacious grounds in romantic France, where adultery is considered a mere d’alliance — and discreet polyamory has been in vogue for centuries – is her artiste friend more than a friend? I don’t mean anything illicit – but could it be that Sara has found herself a new Vanguard?

With Keith Raniere tucked away in prison and likely to remain there the rest of his life, is Sara ready for a new slave master?

Is Jean-Charles de Castelbajc the new Vanguard for simple Sara Bronfman?

Who wouldn’t feel romance in the air in such a splendid setting?





Simple-Sara asks Jean-Charles about what religion should be practiced at their holiday resort getaway and listens with rapt attention to his word salad with a dash of French dressing answer.





Starry-eyed gal – but is this a romance that can last or will our heiress be plucked away by Interpol and sent to face charges for the many crimes she committed in the USA?

As one reader said, “There’s a REASON Sara is in Provence. Domaine des Andeols is a 3.5-hour drive to Italy, 4 hours to Switzerland, and 1 hour to the Coast. From Marseilles, Sara can hire a speedboat and go to Malta, Algeria, Tunisia, Albania, or Croatia. If she rents a yacht, how easy would it be to find her in the Med? Not very easy at all. Looks like she’s gonna make a run for it.” Will she take Jean-Charles with her and leave Basit with the kids and the seven nannies behind?





It’s almost reminiscent of Keith Raniere Conversations





































Basit, you better act fast –,or your wife might run off with yet another Vanguard.

Oh how I hate to say it but “Viva Executive Success!”

See the magic between these two on youtube:





Basit Igtet







