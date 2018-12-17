Shadow State: All Slaves Are Equal But Allison Mack is More Equal Than Others

By Shadow State 1958

The most famous line in George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” is “All Animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others.”

The striking thing about the list of 309 top NXIVM leaders sent by Allison Mack to India Oxenberg is the timing of the email.

The email was sent on March 9, 2017 shortly after a shocked Sarah Edmondson had been forcibly branded under the direction of Allison Mack.

“The prosecution obtained this list, which was originally sent by email from Allison Mack to India Oxenberg, on March 9, 2017. “

https://frankreport.com/2018/12/16/doj-presents-list-of-309-nxivm-members-which-they-propose-clare-bronfman-and-kathy-russell-not-be-allowed-to-associate/

Maybe the branding was for young slaves to prove their loyalty. Not for older slaves like Sarah Edmondson.

Does anyone believe that rich slaves like the Bronfman sisters or Rosa Laura Junco are branded?

Allison Mack herself is not branded.

FR: Did she get branded?

Jane: No. Mistress Ally is not branded.

‘Slave’ tells about her role in GBD, about Allison & Kristin Kreuk: “I never saw KK do anything illegal’





‘Slave’ tells about her role in GBD, about Allison & Kristin Kreuk: “I n…I had an interview with a woman who claimed to be Allison Mack’s slave. She gave me her name. I looked it up on…

Older, richer slaves were to be grandfathered into the NXIVM DOS cult.

Did Allison Mack inform the young women that only some slaves are to be branded? Don’t bet on it.

All Slaves Are Equal But Some Slaves Are More Equal Than Others.

