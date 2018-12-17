By Heidi Hutchinson

Between the mystery list and Judge Nicholas Gaurufis, I’m inspired by Pyriel’s Christmas sprites!

To the tune of Santa Clause is coming to Town:

Ohhhhhh, you better watch out,

You better recount

You better not lie

I’m telling you why

Gaurufis is nobody’s clown!

He’s making a list,

Checking it twice

Gonna find out whose got

A Nxivm Stripe

Gaurufis is nobody’s clown!

He sees you when you’re

Sneaking

He’ll know if you’re a fake

He’ll know if you’ve been had

For good

So you better be good for

Goodness sake!

Oh, you better watch out

Better recount

Better not lie

I’m telling you why

Gaurufis is nobody’s clown!