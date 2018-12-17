Heidi: Nxivm Christmas Songs: Judge Garaufis is Nobody’s Clown
By Heidi Hutchinson
Between the mystery list and Judge Nicholas Gaurufis, I’m inspired by Pyriel’s Christmas sprites!
To the tune of Santa Clause is coming to Town:
Ohhhhhh, you better watch out,
You better recount
You better not lie
I’m telling you why
Gaurufis is nobody’s clown!
He’s making a list,
Checking it twice
Gonna find out whose got
A Nxivm Stripe
Gaurufis is nobody’s clown!
He sees you when you’re
Sneaking
He’ll know if you’re a fake
He’ll know if you’ve been had
For good
So you better be good for
Goodness sake!
Oh, you better watch out
Better recount
Better not lie
I’m telling you why
Gaurufis is nobody’s clown!