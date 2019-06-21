Shadow: Raniere & Crowley Were Much Alike

By Shadow State

According to Catherine Oxenberg’s book “Captive”, Allison Mack was obsessed with the notion of penance.

That’s why Mack imposed strict diets and cold showers on her slaves and on herself.

That’s why Mack identified so strongly with Joan of Arc.

Well, now, Allison Mack has lots of sins to do penance for.

As for Aleister Crowley, just like J.Z. Knight who claims to channels an entity called Ramtha, Crowley claimed to communicate with Spirit Beings.

“Crowley claimed to have been contacted by a supernatural entity named Aiwass, who provided him with The Book of the Law, a sacred text that served as the basis for Thelema. ”

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aleister_Crowley

Crowley’s Mumbo Jumbo provided the basis for L. Ron Hubbard’s Scientology and indirectly NXIVM.

Crowley’s “Do what thou wilt” sounds a lot like Raniere’s emphasis on experiencing “Joy.”

Crowley gained notoriety during his lifetime as a recreational drug experimenter and bisexual.

Crowley was a libertine much like Raniere.

Crowley was bisexual, but exhibited a sexual preference for women, with homosexual relationships being fewer and more in the early part of his life.

He had an attraction toward “exotic women” and in later life, Crowley was able to attract young bohemian women as his lovers. During homosexual anal intercourse, he played the passive role.

Crowley had frequent sex with prostitutes leading to his venereal diseases, much like Raniere’s rumored herpes.

Keith Alan Raniere isnlt a sociopath. He's a simple conman and grifter - who stumbled onto Bronfman millions.

Keith Alan Raniere in his days as the Vanguard

Like Raniere, Crowley exhibited signs of anti-Semitism.

Crowley insulted his Jewish friend, Victor Neuburg, using anti-Semitic slurs and had mixed opinions about Jews. He praised their “sublime” poetry and their “imagination, romance, loyalty, probity and humanity”.

He also said that centuries of persecution led some Jews to exhibit “avarice, servility, falseness, cunning and the rest”

Women were insulted by Crowley’s views of them.

“Crowley described women as “moral inferiors” who had to be treated with “firmness, kindness, and justice”.

Raniere said that women were weak-willed and did not uphold honor like men do. This was the basis of his teachings in SOP and Jness. Indeed, it was Raniere’s idea that DOS, the master-slave group would end the moral inferiority of women, He wanted women to become bad-asses.