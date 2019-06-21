Guest View: Raniere Doesn’t Deserve 15 Years to Life in Prison

Editor’s Note: It is good to get some opposing views from readers. Here is one that suggests that Keith Alan Raniere was punished too harshly for his misdeeds.

By Friend of a Friend

Coercion?

Yes, Raniere was coercive. He collected collateral.

He said he did it help others, but I don’t buy it because it as not an effective means of behavior change.

Negative punishment/self-imposed coercive strategies have not been shown to be an effective motivator of enforcing lifelong behavior change.

Apparently, no collateral was released so what should we charge Raniere with: using ineffective, medieval strategies?

Sexslave cult attorney, William F. Savino of Woods Oviatt Gilman (l) with sexcult client, Clare Bronfman (r).

Those were the good old days: Heading to court when she was the attacker, not the defendant. Attorney William F. Savino of Woods Oviatt Gilman (l) accompanies his client, the ruthless Clare Webb Bronfman (r), as she pursues one of her and Keith Alan Raniere’s enemies in court.

Legal harassment and intimidation?

Yes, he litigated unnecessarily and caused many people harm when he could have acted humbly, admitted his mistakes, made amends and moved on. Raniere and Bronfman should pay people back for the harm they’ve caused them including Frank Parlato, Rick Ross, and Joe O’Hara and anyone else they’ve hurt.

But, this is more of a civil matter than a criminal matter.

This is not Lauren's brand, but a brand of one of her slaves. Lauren's brand was similar – and reportedly was two inches by two inches. The brand contains the initials of Keith Alan Raneire and some say, Allison Mack.

The pubic brand that features the initials of Keith Alan Raniere – applied to his slaves with a white-hot cauterizing pen.

Branding

What does it come down to?

A bunch of people got upset about human branding which is not a crime and then the government looked into everything and decided Raniere was operating immorally. He was having lots of sex, had an underage girlfriend at one time, making lots of money, slipping some people across the border, not paying people fairly and litigating anyone who complained and caused him problems. That’s it.

Keith Alan Raniere wants Judge Garaufis to reconsider his 120-year sentence.

Keith Alan Raniere

What should be done with Raniere?

Raniere is an asshole. He’s a liar who doesn’t live up to what he preaches. What minister or religious leader does? He needs to be publicly shamed and pay those back whom he’s hurt.

Does he deserve 15 years to life in prison? IMO, No!

He’s just another jerk. He hasn’t committed murder, he hasn’t robbed banks or traded secrets to the Russians. He’s done nothing many of our present leaders haven’t done.

He’s had affairs, lied about it, cheated people out of money.

Sound like anyone you know?

Its All for Science

Artist Marie White’s “In the Name of Science”. Her painting is of Keith Alan Raniere doing science-based research using his camera to take nude photos of young girls to check their auras.

Marie White's - Dr. Danielle Roberts and her Cauterizing Pen. Was Keith Alan Raniere sent to prison for no more a crime than condoning the branding of consenting women? A reader suggests it is the case.

Marie White’s – Dr. Danielle Roberts and her Cauterizing Pen. Was Keith Alan Raniere sent to prison for no more a crime than condoning the branding of consenting women? A reader suggests it is the case.

Artist Marie Whites' stunning "Wear My Brand My Lovely" with Keith in the background overseeing the masterful brand.

Artist Marie Whites’ stunning “Wear My Brand My Lovely” with Keith in the background overseeing the masterful brand.