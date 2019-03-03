Shadow: Oregon man gets 25 years for impregnating 11-year-old girl – what sentence Raniere have gotten?

By Shadow State:





Keith Raniere should have received the same sentence for raping Rhiannon and Gina and other teens decades ago as Billy Joe Smith just did for raping an underage relative..

Billy Joe Smith, 28, of Oregon, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape for raping an 11-year-old female relative in November 2017.

He might have gotten away with it, but for the fact that the 11-year-old started developing a protruding belly, was tested, and was discovered to be 18 weeks pregnant in March 2018.

Smith was identified as the father.

When Smith found out, he fled Oregon after being charged with two counts of first-degree rape and one count each of first-degree sex abuse and incest in March 2018.

He was arrested in Nevada in April 2018 and extradited to Klamath County.

First-degree rape is a Class A felony in Oregon and carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and Smith got the maximum.

Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello said Smith will not be eligible for early release. He will be on post-prison supervision for life, must register as a sex offender, and have no contact with minors.

The gruesome perv was also wanted in Wisconsin for outstanding charges of forgery, battery of a firefighter or commission ward, and resisting arrest.

Fortunately, Oregon did not require the 11-year-old girl to wear a wire to prove he was the rapist.

Rapist of 11 year old Billy Joe Smith, 28, will be in prison until he is 53 (if he makes it.)

Rapist of 11-year-old Billy Joe Smith, 28, will be in prison until he is 53 (if he makes it.)

Keith Raniere known also as the Vanguard.

Keith Raniere was 30 when he raped a 12-year-old some 60 times. Raniere was never charged, although New York State Police were aware of his crime.