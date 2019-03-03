Boxer Mike Tyson calls Hillary Clinton a serial killer and letters to the editor

Here are some letters to the editor I received recently from various readers.





Nancy Salzman – did she have any role with the CIA? Hi Frank; About the reaction surmising silliness of Nancy being a CIA agent or recruiter, granted she doesn’t fit the image; however, she may have been involved with the CIA in some other capacity.

Here’s a coincidence. As I recall, when Nancy was sort of a junior staff member, Eastern NLP Institute was purchased by a government agency from Linda Sommers and her then-husband Joe Yeager.

In addition, NLP’er Tony Robbins was for some time in the employ of at least one government agency: the NSA or the NSC; I don’t remember which one.

For what purpose would an NLP Training institute be purchased by a government agency? I don’t know. Maybe BRAINWASHING? I have no idea.

-Helen





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Don’t promote Maitreya. He is the Antichrist. I’ve done a lot of research on this and I’m confident that is who he really is. I suggest you research him online as well.

-Jason

***

I replied, “I’m not promoting Maitreya. Don’t know if he even exists.”

Jason replied, “I am not sure either but if he does exist, then Maitreya is the Antichrist. I’ve been researching him for the last 20 years since Kathleen Keating exposed him on the Old Art Bell radio show. There is a lot of information online about Maitreya and how he is The Antichrist.”

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Frank,

Your blog is becoming about politics and NOT NXIVM. I thought you were monitoring this?





I appreciate how you have been wronged and deserving of justice and how you have given a voice to others, but this denigration into left and right politics, as I am reading now, means the blog is off the track.





Justice is one thing we should be united on, not the introduction of political aspersions tossed at one another.





I wish you luck and pray justice is meted out.

– G.





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There are many accusations and controversy about Ptabbi Jois, founder of Ashtanga Yoga, (the popular abbreviated commercial version is called Power Yoga), who passed away recently.





He was one of my yoga teachers.





I sent you the yogi Jois alleged sexual abuse photos because even with one of the top and most respected yoga masters, (yoga as the front for what underneath is crime and corruption) sex abuse seems to be a common business strategy.





Some claim that Jois was sexually abusing his students. Some say he didn’t. Currently, there are 16 of his students who have gone on record filing against him sexual misconduct/assault/abuse charges and complaints.





He is not the only bad guy. There are many gurus/yoga teachers involved in power abusive behaviors that harm the students. Many have been forced to step down from their lofty positions and several are being investigated currently. If you would like more info on this topic, see: https://humanparts.medium.com/i-dont-need-i-believe-you-i-need-i-ll-stand-up-for-you-c6f9a2cc8d35

And this:

https://www.kqed.org/news/11690316/metoo-unmasks-the-open-secret-of-sexual-abuse-in-yoga

As you know, many religions have used this same MO. NLP, Hypnotism, Massage, Athletic Conditioning, Yoga are sometimes fronts too.

People are usually reluctant to compromise their standing within lucrative organizations just because the truth is invalidating.





Jois teaches in the spirit of Vanguard.





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Hi Frank.





Have you ever heard of Jeff Salzman?





See Jeff Salzman video Thought are Things





I wonder if he is related to Nancy’s Salzman family?





Here is an excerpt [which sounds like Raniere word salad]:





“Ken Wilber and Jeff Salzman have yet to reach their own tipping-point of a structural realization concerning social Justice and a truly, fully integral understanding of the world.”





That his name is Salzman could be pure coincidence, absolutely. Maybe it’s not.





I do not believe that the known people of NXIVM operated within a vacuum.





–C





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Frank,

With the work you do, be sure to watch your back. I am wondering about how far I am willing to go

in my own situation. Mike Tyson is onstage at Las Vegas claiming Hillary Clinton is a serial killer.

I wonder how long he will last.

R—

The show is advertised:

Mike Tyson Undisputed Truth: Round 2 is a no-holds-barred, one-man show featuring the world’s most illustrious heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Boxing legend returns to the stage with real-life untold stories, focusing on the ups and downs of his tumultuous and ultimately triumphant, post-boxing life and career.

In an up-close-and-personal setting featuring images and videos, Tyson delivers captivating vignettes from his life, experiences as a professional athlete and controversies in between. It’s truly raw and electric theater in its purest form.

He also says Clinton is a serial killer.

From the Brianstain article:

During Mike Tyson’s stand up performance, he said, “Hillary is America’s most prolific serial killer – bar none.”

Tyson continued: “Manson family ain’t nothing compared to the Clinton family. Ted Bundy? John Wayne Gacy? Please… that’s kiddie stuff.” Pointing out that the Manson family had killed five people, and that Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy had killed 35 and 33 people respectively in their sickening killing sprees. Apparently, this is a number that pales in comparison to the body count created by Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation…

“She murdered her very good friend Mr. Vince Foster. She deliberately on purpose let Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans die in Benghazi. Do you know how many of her personal bodyguards have died deaths of a premature nature?

“Twelve. Twelve young men in close proximity to the Clinton’s have died prematurely. This information is all out there. You can look this up yourself. All of these bodyguards are indeed dead and it might all just be a tragic coincidence. Now I don’t know about you but I wouldn’t want to be on their list of associates…

“People in a hundred years from now going to look back at us and scratch their heads saying ‘Uhh really guys? Really? You couldn’t see what was right before your eyes?’

“How many more witnesses do we need to commit suicide by two bullets to the back of the head just before they’re about to testify against the Clinton’s before we start to say ‘Hey, something here sure smells fishy?’…

“Sad but true thing is we will never get justice for her. We the people will never see justice served. She’s above the law of the land.”

Tyson encouraged the audience to Google the Clinton body count, with the term “strange deaths surrounding the Clinton’s” and see what they find.