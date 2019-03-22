Shadow: Keith Raniere and Subway Perv Jared Fogle

By Shadow State 1958





K. R. Claviger recently posted an excellent story about the housing for convicted sex criminals in a broad overview in What’s Life Like For A Convicted Sex Offender?





While eating a Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki sandwich at Subway, I thought of the same issue in a more specific context.





What has been the experience of a recent celebrity sex criminal?





And who should come to mind but Jared Fogle.





Jared, who?





Jared Fogle, the 15-year-long spokesman for the Subway chain.





Starting around the year 2000, the world was introduced to Jared Fogle, a graduate of Indiana University at Bloomington. Fogle was a hefty lad who weighed 400 pounds or more.







By eating Subway sandwiches without condiments like mayonnaise, Jared was able to lose over 200 pounds.





Jared Fogle, born August 23, 1977), is an American former spokesperson for Subway restaurants.





What was not mentioned was that Jared had been eating as much as 10,000 calories per day before he went on the Subway diet.





Anyhow, with the help of a Chicago ad agency, Jared Fogle became the spokesman for the entire Subway sandwich chain, a company with over 28,000 restaurants worldwide.





Jared Fogle even became a movie star appearing in the Sharknado movies on the Sci Fi Channel.





Didn’t Keith Raniere’s girlfriend Nicki Clyne also appear in a TV show on the Sci Fi channel?













Jared Fogle amassed a fortune of about $15 million from pushing delicious sandwiches around the world.





He even founded a charitable foundation that somehow never distributed any charity except to a man who provided Jared with children and child pornography.





According to Fogle’s defense attorneys, the once hefty lad traded one addiction for another. He went from overeating to molesting children and collecting child pornography.





As early as 2007, the FBI began an investigation of the now-thin Jared.





According to Wikipedia:





Fogle first came to the attention of law enforcement in 2007, when reporter Rochelle Herman-Walrond told police in Sarasota Florida, that he had made salacious comments to her about middle school-aged girls at a school health event she was covering for a local news station.





She made recordings of Fogle’s remarks and saved text messages between them, and then went to the FBI, where agents asked her to wear a wiretap during her conversations with him.





Herman-Walrond befriended Fogle and, for the next four years, surreptitiously recorded her conversations with him as part of an ongoing federal investigation.





She recorded him making several remarks about having had sex with underage girls and asking her to install a webcam in her children’s rooms so he could watch them.





Ultimately, however, the FBI could not pursue a case against Fogle using the recordings, because they needed more substantive evidence against him.





Later, the FBI reopened the investigation into Fogle and, as in the NXIVM case, collected text messages. Messages in which Jared admitted having sex with children as young as nine years old.





The FBI also subpoenaed a series of text messages made in 2008 between Fogle and Subway franchisee Cindy Mills, with whom he was having a sexual relationship at the time. In these messages, Fogle talked about sexually abusing children ranging in age from nine to 16, told her to sell herself for sex on Craigslist, and asked her to arrange for him to have sex with her 16-year-old cousin.





On August 19, 2015, federal prosecutors announced they had reached a deal with Fogle in which he would plead guilty to two counts, one of distribution and receipt of child pornography and one of traveling to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor—specifically, from Indiana to New York City, where he was charged with paying to engage in sexual acts with a 17-year-old girl.





Prosecutors alleged that Fogle offered adult prostitutes a finder’s fee to find him younger sex partners.





I wonder if any of Raniere’s pimps, like Pam Cafritz and Allison Mack, received finders’ fees for procuring women and children for Raniere?





Fogle pleaded guilty to the charges on November 19, 2015, and was sentenced to serve 15 years, 8 months in federal prison, with a minimum of 13 years before becoming eligible for early release.





Judge Pratt sentenced Jared Fogle to more than three years more than what prosecutors had sought.





Jared was assigned to Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Englewood, Colorado, a low security prison. His earliest possible release date is July 11, 2029, a month before his 52nd birthday.





Jared has had a rather active life in prison.





In March 2016, Fogle was assaulted by another inmate, Steven Nigg, reportedly because Nigg hates child molesters. The attack left Fogle with a bleeding nose, swollen face and scratches on his neck.





The parents of one of Fogle’s victims filed a civil lawsuit against Fogle for personal injury and emotional distress. Fogle filed a motion arguing that the parents are actually liable for the injuries because the parents fought and abused alcohol in front of the daughter.





Jared is suing the Feds and his defense lawyers for $57 million saying he was tricked into pleading guilty.





Hey, Vanguard, here is your next lawsuit. Sue the Federal government. Clare Bronfman will pay for the lawyers.

‘

Some more recent photos of Jared Fogle.











