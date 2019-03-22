Jim Smith: The issues some of us are having with Barbara Bouchey – and Keith’s harem and how she helped hide it from others

By Jim Smith

The issue some of us are having with Barbara is that she is rewriting history – of the facts and of how the things happened.

Barbara can be very kind – and also very stern when you do not agree with her. Right now, she is answering questions and responding to comments that serve her. She is not answering questions that will expose her misinformation.

Barbara started out saying she was the one who brought NXIVM to justice, and got the Eastern District of NY, Department of Justice (EDNY DOJ) involved. Many of us know that Barbara did some footwork. There is a group of us. Barbara was not the sole party that was responsible, as she has been attempting to sell – until she got called on it.

She also did NOT bring the EDNY DOJ into the current investigation.

Was there some good in NXIVM?

Yes, I agree with that, but it is not equal to the damage. If I’m thirsty, water is a good. However, water served is very harmful if it contains unseen shards of glass.

There were many unseen things happening in NXIVM. That was NXIVM.

The damage of the inner-circle criminal organization, the emotional/legal abuse, the fleecing of money, free labor and pyramid payment system NXIVM set up wash away what little good was done.

This doesn’t even get into Keith Alan Raniere’s sexual abuse and the women who supported this by agreeing to be a part of it, making it easier for him to believe it was alright to behave like that.

His inner-circle women supported his sexual patterns by working with each other, supporting the concept that having sex with another woman was no different than playing tennis with another woman and the “you don’t own him,” bullshit.

Manipulating women to have sex with him, saying you’re going to be his monogamous girlfriend – is unseen shards of glass.

Barbara choose not to share this information, but lies about there not being a non-monogamous cell in her body. HELLO! You sleep with a man for years, knowing he has other women and you say you’ve always been a monogamous woman?

Not buying it; it’s denial.

Had Bouchey and/or the leadership made this information about Keith public, people could have had the choice to be involved in an organization that did these behaviors, taken classes, stayed in, and spent years on NXIVM’s stripe path – or left.

If the women believed there was nothing wrong in Keith acting this way, why not be open about it? Did they hide it and wait to brainwash people so they could get them to believe it was OK?

If Barbara didn’t pass this info along to women – who were reacting to finding out about Keith having a stable of women, that included her, she supported it by allowing Keith to get away with it, with her.

Barbara is confused when she thinks NXIVM improved the community.

Name three examples of how, Ms. Bouchey.