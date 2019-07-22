Shadow Is a Prisoner of Allison Mack

Editor’s Note: Two of our most prolific commenters on Frank Report are Scott Johnson and Shadow State. Shadow writes on a number of topics but by far his favorite topic is Allison Mack. Shadow thinks that Mack deserves to be punished for her role in the Nxivm sex slaver cult.

There are some who feel that Shadow is a little too vehement about Mack. They feel that she is already convicted and will likely spend some time in prison. One of these people is Scott Johnson, a former Amway salesman turned whistleblower. Here is his view on Mack and Shadow State. Johnson’s opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Frank Report.

By Scott Johnson

Mr. Shadow, you are a prisoner of Allison Mack.

She is in control of your mind. She will probably get a year or two sentence and probably put this bad chapter of her life behind her, but you will carry on, ad infinitum, as if she is the only and worst person who ever existed.

If you would channel your energies towards something more constructive, such as getting Amway and other MLM scams shut down, you would be spending the remaining years of your life in a much better way.

Let go of Mack. It’s essentially over, except for the fat cankles singing.

Allison Mack on home arrest has to wear ankle monitors.

Cankles with an ankle monitor. Allison Mack captured by the Daily News going out her front door to collect a package.

Now, on the subject of Mack vs. Jeffrey Epstein, if you weren’t so fixated on Mack, a much better analogy would be to compare Keith Raniere to Epstein and Mack to one of Epstein’s female “helpers,” just as Raniere had female helpers in order to f*ck women.

Epstein apparently had a “thing” for 14-16-year-old girls (not that he didn’t f*ck at least some of his older helpers), whereas Raniere would f*ck a girl or woman of virtually any age, from 12 (Rhiannon) to 60 (Russell).

Mack fed Raniere girls and women to f*ck, just as Epstein’s helpers did. It’s as simple as that.

Sure, the cauterizing/branding was unique to NXIVM/DOS, but not all perverts can have the same, exact MOs. Besides, Epstein wanted to f*ck little girls and then throw them away, much as he did with his white golf shirts — wear them once and then let the staff use them as rags.

Raniere was much more “frugal” in his approach. He wanted to f*ck girls/women for as long as he could. It’s just a different approach.

Besides, Epstein was using his own money, whereas Raniere had to wait for things to “appear” using someone else’s money.

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