New Book on Trump Accuses Frank Parlato of Trying to Become Leader of Nxivm

I wanted to be the new Vanguard, according to author Anthony Todd Arnold.

His book, “Hoodwinked: An American Tragedy in the Era of Donald J. Trump” compares Trump’s alleged duplicity with the American people to my alleged efforts to take over Nxivm.

The author posits, just as Trump does to Americans, I “hoodwinked” the leaders of Nxivm.

Arnold says I became a whistleblower in order to seize control.

The book is published by Archway Publishing from Simon and Schuster.

From the advertisement for the book:

“To hoodwink means to deceive or trick, to cover, or to provide a false report to gain the advantage for a desired goal.

The word is also textbook Donald J. Trump, who rose to political prominence when he questioned whether Barack Obama was born in the United States of America.

Trump learned racism from his father, Fred Trump Sr., who also taught other family members to live by the doctrine of white supremacy. In fact, Trump’s racist, bigoted, and sexist view of the world were all taught by his father as decisive character traits in building his financial dynasty.

Throughout his career–including as President of the United States–Trump has also relied on an adept talent for propaganda, which Adolf Hitler devoted three chapters to in his 1925 book, Mein Kampf.

Discover how Trump’s racist agenda has driven his career and re-examine the way you see yourself and those closest to you with the insights in Hoodwinked.”

In offering those insights, Arnold, who evidently is a pastor, gives examples of people who hoodwink others, from the classic Greek story of the Trojan Horse, to apparently mild-mannered and friendly serial killer John Wayne Gacy, to accomplish their various ends.

Among the cast of hoodwinkers is none other than myself. I appear in chapter one.

Rev. Arnold acknowledges that Nxivm is a notorious cult and admits I was a whistleblower but ascribes a decidedly self-centered motive to my role in exposing Nxivm.

He says my quest was rooted in a desire to become, in effect, the new Vanguard.

Author and Pastor Anthony Todd Arnold has written a book about the racist Donald Trump who hoodwinked, he says, the American people.

After discussing some of the ugly details of Nxivm, Arnold writes:

“Certainly, people of all ages should pay attention to the many informative lessons made known in this gruesome account of events. Granted, those accounts don’t reveal all the motives of those involved. Nevertheless, what is known is that people with an entirely different agenda will collaborate to gain the advantage to achieve their desired goal.

“For example, undeniably former Nxivm publicist and whistleblower Frank Parlato’s motive to ‘blow the whistle’ is not based on a sudden epiphany, [a sudden intuitive perception of or insight into reality]. Truth is, his true motivation for ‘blowing the whistle’ is for self- aggrandizement, to avoid prosecution, and ultimately take over Nxivm summarily.

… Parlato … used the subterfuge known as the Trojan horse to gain the advantage for his intended purposes.”

[Next, the author tells the story of the Trojan horse, where the ancient Greeks offered Troy a gift of a wooden horse while hiding warriors in its hollow belly. Once inside the gates, the warriors came out of the horse and opened the gates to let in the Greek Army to conquer the city of Troy].

Arnold continues:

“Frank, the ‘whistleblower’ Parlato’s plan was to present himself as a gift to the Nxivm founders to achieve his desired goal. Deceitfully, his strategy was to convince the leadership of Nxivm that he was a faithful, devoted, dedicated, and loyal subordinate. Nevertheless, Frank Parlato’s true goal was to take operational control of Nxivm, to elevate his status, to increase his authority, and to implement his sexual perversions.”

The author also says I co-founded the Ethical Science Foundation in 2007 – a fact I had not previously known.

To purchase the book, visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-001202942; Perfect Bound Softcover(B/W) Price: $11.99; Casebound Hardcover(B/W) Price: $28.95; E-Book Price: $3.99.

Rule or ruin? Could Frank Parlato have been the next Vanguard?

Accept no inferior substitutes: Keith Alan Raniere will always be known to those who love Nxivm as its first and only Vanguard.