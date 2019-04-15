Shadow: Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman are EVIL; John Tighe case should be reviewed

Guest View by Shadow State





If Allison Mack believes she has a future movie career, she is sadly mistaken.





According to reports, Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman, the prosecution’s star witnesses, conspired to submit perjured testimony to frame India Oxenberg for the branding scandal.





According to an inside source in Brooklyn prior to the arrest of Mack: “Mack is under orders to marshal the slave-women to protect Raniere – and has ordered them to accept full responsibility for DOS. All of them are expected to testify that they gained immensely from Raniere’s life coaching, that they were not coerced, and that, if any women were coerced, it was India Oxenberg’s fault.





“Mack agreed with Salzman that if India Oxenberg [who is Mack’s slave] goes to prison to save Raniere, it will be “in line with what’s authentic with herself and what’s integrous with herself.”





In other words, if this source was conveying accurate information then both Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman, according to the report, seemed to be willing to commit perjury and send an innocent woman to prison to save their skins.





They are both willing to say whatever they need to now to save their own skins.

Allison Mack has a history of creating false evidence that could have potentially sent innocent people to prison. Witness her false statement [in her collateral] alleging that her nephews had been sexually molested.





Lauren Salzman had her slaves produce false testimony on videos and signed false confessions to use as collateral.





Nancy allocuted to fraudulently changing a video to submit as evidence in the Rick Ross federal case.





Recently, commenter Yolanda Cortez, who apparently knows Mack and Salzman, made this comment: “Mack is evil”





What is more evil than conspiring to frame an innocent woman like India Oxenberg?





Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman are EVIL.





I suspect Yolanda Cortez was in Brooklyn after Raniere’s arrest and before Mack’s arrest.





If the truth, hurts the prosecution’s case, so be it. If it hurts Allison Mack’s movie career, so be it. Hollywood has plenty of actresses who have not conspired to use perjury to frame innocent people.





In light of the Nxivm, Bornfman and Salzman family’s computer hacking, justice demands that the circumstances surrounding John Tighe’s child porn conviction be completely reviewed also.









