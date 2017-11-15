Scheduled three years in future, SOP ‘Weekend’ topic: “Lost Collateral”

The Society of Protectors in a multi-level marketing company selling membership and seminars based on the teachings of Keith Raniere. The curriculum focuses on the gender differences between men and women. The company’s targeted customer base is men.





At one time, there about 500 members paying $50 a month for dues. Members were regularly pitched to attend ‘Weekends’ costing $1,000 and up.





Since the revelations of DOS, a secretive master slave group for women/slaves headed by Mr. Raniere as the Master, many, if not most men in SOP dropped out.





This is a screenshot of “Upcoming Weekends” schedule from the Society of Protetors wensite: societyofprotectors.com







What could “Lost Collateral” mean? New Year’s Eve 2020 is a curious date. What does it mean to announce it so far in the future? And what exactly is “lost collateral”?





In Mr. Raniere’s DOS, the women have to give collateral in order to enter into this secretive world. Collateral for DOS women must be material that will destroy a woman’s life if Mr. Raniere were to order it to be released. Collateral for DOS women most often consists of graphic nude photographs and videos, and video confessions to crimes. In short, blackmail-worthy material, meant to ensure the silence and obedience of the slave women in DOS.





As for SOP, the men’s group, it is not known what kind of collateral was lost.





In New York City this weekend, SOP has a seminar scheduled starting Friday.





If anyone does attend and would care to report on how it went, I will gladly share it with Frank Report readers. My phone is 716-990-5740.

It’s possible that the upcoming SOP Weekend will be canceled for lack of attendance. The last ESP “Intensive” scheduled in Albany appears to have been canceled, possibly for lack of attendance. A July intensive in Vancouver was also canceled when nobody signed up.





According to its website, “SOP is an international men’s movement, whose members seek to be the voice of character and honor in the world. The world is in desperate need of a unifying principle; a group that is independent of religion and stands against hate. This organization helps men to become more powerful and influential members of society by giving them tools and a network of honorable men for support. SOP is not only curriculum, it involves practical tests [emphasis mine] to strengthen us with respect to readiness, responsiveness, character, honor, strategic thinking and leadership.”





Do any of the “practical tests” require giving Mr. Raniere collateral? And will we have to wait until New Year’s Eve 2020 to find out how it was lost?



