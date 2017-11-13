NXIVM: Bombshell TU story; Apropos meeting; J’ness down, fears of raid, shifting residences; Fiji may be imminent

Sunday November 12, 2017 was a grim day for NXIVM followers. The Albany Times Union came out with a shocking expose: Law enforcement has fielded NXIVM complaints for years.

The story appeared on the front page [the headline in print: NXIVM Could Feel New Scrutiny] and was spread over most of two more pages.

The lead:

Numerous people with connections to NXIVM made troubling reports about the Colonie-based self-help group to a host of law enforcement agencies. They shared allegations of money laundering, tax evasion, immigration fraud, kidnapping plots and perjury. Despite the litany of complaints, no criminal charge has ever been leveled against the secretive organization or its leader, Keith Raniere.

The story may have shocked some NXIVM members. NXIVM members have been told not to read stories in the Times Union for fear that it might hurt their “internal representation” of Keith Raniere, the founder and leader of NXIVM who insists that his followers address him by his made-up title of “Vanguard”. Those who did read stories in the past were told that the sources quoted in the story were bribed by the Times Union to lie about Keith.







Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017

At around 6:30 pm, the parking lot of Apropos on Route 9 was full in front, and there were cars parked in back, behind the building. NXIVM members often meet for classes and planned social gatherings at Apropos. This meeting may have been an emergency meeting.

By around 7:30 PM, there were empty spots in front. Cars pulled up to the building, as other cars left, suggesting that High Rank, possibly Keith Raniere himself, were on hand for people to meet with intermittently.

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Loreta Garza and Melissa Rodriguez - DOS slaves. Loreta is in the t-shirt business now? She ran Rainbow in the USA before fleeing the US to go back to Mexico.

Branded DOS slave Loreta Garza [l] with branded DOS slave Melissa Rodriguez. Loreta is a candidate for charges of tax evasion, conspiracy, and immigration fraud. She could face 20 years. Her criminal role in Rainbow Cultural Garden and immigration fraud has been made public for years on this website, and elsewhere, and in court records.

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Keith, Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack have received heavy media attention in the last few weeks. The Times Union identified Clare Bronfman prominently and ran her picture in the story on Sunday.

Keith might have preferred that Nancy Salzman, Allison Mack, and, if necessary , Jim Del Negro, Kathy Russell, Loreta Garza and Rosa Laura Junco be charged if authorities finally choose to pursue criminal charges but, unfortunately for him, Clare Bronfman is front and center.

Rosa Laura Junco

Branded DOS slave Rosa Laura Junco has her name on documents, bank accounts and Raniere-owned companies.

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Dr. Danielle Roberts, D.O. who is a slave woman of DOS does the branding.

Danielle Roberts, D.O., a slave woman of DOS, did the female pubic branding. She obeys Keith Raniere.

A source says some NXIVM members are shifting quarters in Clifton Park. They are worried about a raid by law enforcement.

The feeling is that Dr. Danielle Roberts and Dr. Brandon Porter might not be alone in facing legal trouble. It appears a broader focus is being considered.

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NXIVM observers believe incriminating evidence not destroyed when DOS was first exposed in June, or following the New York Times article in mid-October, may be destroyed, moved or hidden now.

Karen Unterreiner is usually tasked with such assignments, as she did successfully in the Rick Ross case.

Michelle with her husband, Ben Myers.

Michelle Salzman and Ben Meyers may be asked to tamper with evidence. While such an assignment would be nothing new for Ben, it may put Michelle in harm’s way.

Kathy Russell, Michelle Salzman, Ben Meyers, and Angel Smith may be asked to help from their own computers to destroy evidence. Marianna Fernandez may have to leave for Mexico to avoid criminal charges.

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Some members are believed to be ready to flee from Keith Raniere. One may have already left, without notice. Keith is in no position to threaten a defector with punishment as he would normally do. Collateral can’t be released now, as it might draw media attention and spark law enforcement to act quicker, not giving enough time to escape as a group.

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Allison Mack is believed to need extensive Exploration of Meaning therapy before she can be of much assistance.

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Websites up and down





The website for Executive Success Programs is online.

The website: Jness.com is down.

NXIVM.com: is back up after being down for days. It is now laden with incomprehensible word salad and new age babble from the mind of Keith Raniere. It contains nothing else. Visit the site for pure bullshit and no substance.

Exo/eso.com is down.

JnessTestimonials.com can still be visited to hear from cultists about how wonderful Keith Raniere’s teachings are for women. This was used to recruit unwitting members to DOS.

Society of Protectors website is still up, but there is virtually no information on it available to the general public since it is password protected.

Keith Raniere conversations is back up online, after being down last week.

The conversations feature students of Keith interviewing him as he rambles on with lengthy word salads and psycho babble.

Richard Mays, Emiliano Salinas, Marc Elliot, and Allison Mack have videos with hours of Keith to view. Although not as well known as many of the others, Mr. Mays is a former Arkansas Supreme Court judge and a close friend and confidante of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Mark Vicente and Mark Hildreth have left NXIVM. Their filmed interviews of Keith are no longer view-able. However, their pictures and bios are still on the Raniere website giving the illusion of their remaining as NXIVM members.

Actress Grace Park, who is listed as an active member of NXIVM, managed to get her image, bio and videos taken off the Raniere website.

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Names make news

Kristin Kreuk got out of NXIVM - Allison Mack did not. Allison faces years in prison.

Kristin Kreuk brought Allison Mack into the cult that changed her life.

Kristin Kreuk’s role in bringing in Allison Mack into NXIVM may be of interest to some in the media. Grace Park may also be featured as the cult gets reviewed and likely condemned.

Sylvie Lloyd, Sara Bronfman, Rita Georgia Webb, and Nigel Havers have all caught the attention of British media. Reporting on their roles in NXIVM may occur as soon as next week.

Nigel and Georgianna Havers

Nigel Havers and wife, Georgiana Bronfman, have not expressed their view of the blackmail and branding cult that Sara and Clare Bronfman fund.

Last but not least: Fiji

Keith Raniere has long planned an escape from the US if things got too hot for him here Clare Bronfman purchased about 80 percent of Wakaya Island in Fiji last year.

In Fiji, extradition may be forestalled for years.

Honduras has also been discussed but the site there is not ready yet.

I suspect a well thought out plan for a flight from Clifton Park to Fiji is in place for Keith and select members of NXIVM. It may be imminent. Keith knows you can arrive in Fiji months early, but he will not be able to leave the US even one minute late.



