Salinas stands tall for NXIVM in testimonial

Whether Emiliano Salinas is arrested for being part of the conspiracy to enslave women and deceive NXIVM followers and students remains to be seen.

Back on October 18, 2017 – a day after the New York Times published its seminal story on NXIVM and its practice of branding women – Emiliano Salinas published the following on his website.:

“On October 18, The New York Times published a story that links, without foundation, Executive Success Programs (ESP), a company that I lead in its Mexico chapter, with allegedly recent events in the United States.

“Although my name does not appear in the aforementioned article, nor is there a link with what I do in Mexico, there were some who, in social networks and taking advantage of the resonance in my country of my paternal surname, tried to link me personally and directly, thereby confusing public opinion with it.

“For this reason, it is very important for me to point out the following:

“1) I categorically reject any accusation made about myself, the programs we offer in Mexico and the institution that I am honored to direct, with respect to the facts that are referred to in the article of said media.

“2) I condemn and reject personally, and through all the associations of which I form and have been a part, any form of violence, submission, intimidation, pressure or abuse against any person, especially women.

“3) Never, under any circumstance, has any of our clients been coerced, pressured or forced to do anything against their will.

“For more than 15 years, I have been part, facilitator and administrator of ESP Mexico. In this period of time, more than 16,000 people, from 30 countries, have participated in our programs with a remarkable degree of satisfaction.

“I keep with particular pride hundreds of personal testimonies and surveys that show, convincingly, the operation and the gratitude of the vast majority of our clients. More important to me, we have been able to see, together, that our tools, educational programs, corporate training and coaching work and help many people achieve their life goals and overcome challenges.

“On numerous occasions, through these same tools and at no cost, we have helped victims of violence, kidnappings, abuses and personal tragedies to get ahead.

“This is a core commitment of ESP Mexico; that’s how it has been and will be for me.

“My work is public and numerous texts have been published in well-known media and testimonies on social networks. It has never been a “secret”, for me, or for the hundreds or thousands of clients with whom I have had the privilege of interacting personally (many of them, friends whom I continue to frequent).”

– Emiliano Salinas

Original Spanish Version

El pasado 18 de octubre, el diario The New York Times publicó una historia que vincula, sin fundamento alguno, a Executive Success Programs (ESP), empresa que dirijo en su capítulo México, con hechos presuntamente ocurridos recientemente, en Estados Unidos.

No obstante mi nombre no aparece en el citado artículo, ni hay un vínculo con lo que yo hago en México, no faltaron quienes, en redes sociales y aprovechando la resonancia en mi país de mi apellido paterno, me trataron de vincular personal y directamente, confundiendo con ello a la opinión pública.

Por ello, para mí es muy importante puntualizar lo siguiente:

1) Rechazo categóricamente cualquier imputación que se haga sobre mi persona, los programas que ofrecemos en México y la institución que me honro en dirigir, respecto de los hechos que se refieren en el artículo del citado medio.

2) Condeno y rechazo personalmente, y a través de todas las asociaciones de las que formo y he formado parte, cualquier forma de violencia, sometimiento, intimidación, presión o abuso en contra de persona alguna, especialmente las mujeres.

3) Nunca, bajo ninguna circunstancia, alguno de nuestros clientes ha sido cohersionado, presionado o forzado a hacer algo en contra de su voluntad.

Por más de 15 años, he sido parte, facilitador y administrador de ESP México. En este periodo de tiempo, más de 16,000 personas, provenientes de 30 países, han participado en nuestros programas con un notable grado de satisfacción.

Guardo con particular orgullo centenares de testimonios personales y encuestas que muestran, contundentemente, el funcionamiento y la gratitud de la inmensa mayoría de nuestros clientes. Más importante para mí, hemos podido ver, juntos, que nuestras herramientas, programas educacionales, entrenamientos corporativos y coaching, funcionan y ayudan a mucha gente a lograr sus objetivos de vida y superar retos.

En numerosas ocasiones, a través de estas mismas herramientas y sin costo alguno, hemos ayudado a víctimas de violencia, secuestros, abusos y tragedias personales a salir adelante.

Éste es un compromiso central de ESP México; así lo ha sido y lo será para mí.

Mi trabajo es público y del mismo han sido publicados numerosos textos en reconocidos medios de comunicación y testimonios en redes sociales. Nunca ha sido un “secreto”, para mi, ni para los cientos o miles de clientes con los que he tenido el privilegio de interactuar personalmente (muchos de ellos, amigos a los que sigo frecuentando).

-Emiliano Salinas