Emiliano Salinas said to be despondent; social status said to be ruined in Mexico

Emiliano Salinas is reported to be despondent over the exposure of his role in the branding and blackmail schemes of his company, NXIVM.

The one time presidential possibility and the son of former Mexican President Carlos Salinas has fallen from grace in Mexico high society and has taken to doing interviews in Mexican media constantly denying his role in NXIVM.

The New York Times and Mexican media have reported that NXIVM and its leaders are under criminal investigation by the FBI. Everyone now knows about how they brand women associated with the group (That branding was first reported here in Frank Report).

Emiliano may be indicted along with others in the group.

Recently, Alex Betancourt, Emiliano’s secret gay lover, put his house in Clifton Park up for sale. One source said the marketing of the properties may be to escape asset forfeiture in the US.

It may be further evidence that neither Alex nor Emiliano plan to ever return to Clifton Park.

Whether Ludwika Paleta – Emiliano’s actress wife [some say ‘beard’] is hanging tough with Emiliano after the branding exposure in Mexico. She also bought a home in Clifton Park and it is not known if it has been put up for sale.

All high society in Mexico – a small and chatty clique – are gossiping about the gruesome practices and how Emiliano has become a slave to a cult and now may be arrested.

Alex’s house going on the market may be a sign of rebellion toward Keith.

Keith Raniere would never allow Alex to market his house, one source said.

Bibianna Huber decorated it. He put in walking paths between Rosa Laura Junco’s house and Sara Bronfman’s house and now he is putting it up for sale [They are high worth ESPians who also had children in Rainbow].

It indicates that someone or maybe all of them are not coming back to Clifton Park.

Sara is in Europe. Keith is in a place unknown. As is Clare, evidently in hiding.

And Emiliano is lamenting to friends that he is in trouble and so is the company. He is not showing strength to his friends privately sources say.

Emiliano might have been president of Mexico. He had wealth, a secret gay lover, and a beautiful famous wife. He had an allowance from his rich father and lived a hedonistic life.

But her decided to align himself with a man named Keith Raniere. Now he is at risk and acting depressed.

This is called Karma.

Viva Executive Success!

Emilano and Ceclia Salinas, operators of Rainbow Multicultural Gardens in Mexico City salute their master Keith Alan Raniere on his birthday. [Aug. 26, 2016.]

Emiliano Salinas and his sister, Cecilia, salute Vanguard.