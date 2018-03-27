ESP Mexico declares US authorities will admit their mistake in arresting Raniere within hours

English translation:

ESP Mexico ratifies legality of its operations

The directors and members of ESP Mexico express our confidence that the US authorities will quickly realize the innocence of Keith Raniere, founder of the NXIVM corporation and creator of the personal development methodology Executive Success Programs (ESP).

In the face of the allegations that Keith has been arrested for allegations filed in the United States, we want to make it known that the company already has the necessary arguments to prove that the accusations are unfounded.

From the outset, it must be remembered that the operations of the NXIVM corporation and its subsidiaries are independent of the group of people on which the complaints in question are centered – which means that all these companies remain in full operation.

Likewise, we detail that our corporate headquarters in the United States recently hired specialists in the fields of security and forensic psychology, who demonstrated that both the operations of NXIVM and the private activities of its founder are totally in compliance with the law.

For this reason, we reiterate our confidence that, in the next few hours, it will be the authorities themselves who confirm that Keith Raniere’s personal activities are fully in compliance with the law and the integrity of the people.

Sincerely,

ESP Mexico