Running out of money? Allison Mack adds two more attorneys to her defense team; one is high powered trial lawyer, the other speaks Spanish
Trust fund nearly depleted?
You wouldn’t know it by Allison Mack – who just added two more attorneys to her defense team, bringing her total number of lawyers to five.
The two new attorneys come from Kobre & Kim, the same firm as that of the three lawyers who have represented her since her indictment in April 2018.
Her two new lawyers are:
Matthew I. Menchel of Kobre & Kim LLP, Menchel practices in Miami, Florida. He is admitted to practice in Federal Court in New York State.
Mack’s other new lawyer is Gabriela M. Ruiz, also of Kobre and Kim, and also practices in Miami.
Ruiz is not admitted to practice in New York State and made a motion for an Order for admission to practice Pro Hac Vice.
Gabiela RuizRuiz, a litigator for individual and corporate clients in “high-stakes disputes, investigations and government enforcement actions”, is a native Spanish speaker. That may come in handy for Mack’s trial for some of her DOS slaves are Mexican.
Ruiz serves clients throughout Mexico and Latin America in investigations arising from allegations of fraud, bribery, accounting irregularities, and violations of securities laws.
Matthew Menchel
Menchel is a “highly regarded’ trial lawyer, who focuses on government enforcement defense and complex civil litigation. He often serves as lead counsel.
Recognized as “an absolutely first-class trial practitioner” by Chambers USA, he is described as “truly gifted at cross-examinations and at communicating with a jury.”
The Daily Business Review twice chose him as the “Most Effective Lawyer” in the criminal law category.
The presiding judge on a highly publicized, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act trial commented about Mr. Menchel’s trial skills: “…his cross-examination was about as text-book an example of a vigorous cross examination as I’ve ever seen.”
Prior to joining Kobre & Kim, Menchel was a prosecutor at the U.S. Department of Justice (as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida), where he was chief of the Criminal Division.
According to Chambers, Menchel is a “fearless and relentless trial lawyer who can walk into a courtroom on any matter in any jurisdiction and command the issues.”
As a prosecutor, Menchel has similar experience to the newly added prosecution lawyer Mark Lesko.
I can envision a riveting trial with Lesko leading the prosecution and Menchel and Agnifilo leading the defense.
In any event, the addition of two new lawyers brings the total number of defense attorneys for the six Nxivm defendants to 26.
Keith Raniere has five:
Marc A. Agnifilo
Jacob Kaplan
Teny Rose Geragos
-Brafman & Associates
Paul DerOhannesian , II
Danielle Renee Smith
-DerOhannesian & DerOhannesian
Clare Bronfman has nine:
Susan R. Necheles
Gedalia Moshe Stern
Kathleen Elizabeth Cassidy
-Hafetz & Neches LLP
William Savino
-Woods Oviat
Dennis Burke
John Sandweg
Alexandra A.E. Shapiro
Fabien Manohar Thayamballi
-Shapiro Arato LLP
Kathy Russell has two:
Justine A. Harris
Amanda Ravich
-Sher Tremonte LLP
Lauren Salzman has two:
Hector Diaz
Andrea S. Tazioli
-Quarles & Brady LLP
Nancy Salzman has two:
David Stern
Robert Soloway
-Rothman, Schneider, Soloway & Stern, P.C.
Nxivm has one:
Michael Sullivan.
Allison Mack has five:
Steven Kobre
William F. McGovern
Sean S. Buckley
Matthew Menchel
Gabiela Ruiz
– Kobre & Kim LLC
The prosecution has five lawyers
Assistant U.S. Attorney Moira Kim Penza
Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanya Hajjar
Assistant U.S. Attorney Karin K. Orenstein
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin M. Trowel
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. Lesko
With the addition of two more lawyers – it seems almost certain that someone – has promised to pay them after the Bronfman-paid trust fund is depleted.
It’s hard to imagine that the lawyers are all going to work pro bono.
Perhaps Judge Garaufis will want to find out which, if any, of the defense attorneys are still getting paid – and which, if any, of them are now working pro bono. Such a disparity could certainly represent yet another conflict-of-interest among the horde of attorneys that make up the defense team.