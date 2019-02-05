Raniere interviewed in prison by Defenders of NY – describes conditions of suffering at MDC

According to a new court filing by Marc Agnifilo:

On February 1 – in the midst of subzero cold in Brooklyn, and in the darkness of a cold prison, bereft of electricity and heat – Keith Alan Raniere was interviewed by Deidre Von Dornum, the attorney in charge of the Federal Defenders of New York.

The Federal Defenders of New York is an independent, non-profit organization whose lawyers practice in the federal courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York.

A fire at Metropolitan Detention Center on Jan. 27 shut off heat and electricity – and left prisoners in the cold and dark for about a week.

Attorneys were not allowed to visit their MDC clients..

Von Dornum spoke with prisoners during a four hour tour of the cold facility – the tour having been ordered by Federal Chief Judge Dora Irizarry in order to investigate the actual conditions at MDC.

Perhaps Von Dornum little knew when she agreed to inspect the facility that she would be interviewing the world’s smartest prisoner, Keith Alan Raniere AKA 57-17705.

Raniere said his unit has noxious fumes. He said it smelled acrid – having an irritating, strong and unpleasant smell which one could almost taste – it was so bad.

This is ironic, since many people complained that when Raniere was the Vanguard of Nxivm, he too had an acrid smell, that was irritating, strong and unpleasant, that some described as body odor and others said smelled not unlike a group of women’s vaginas, women who never tasted garlic.

Raniere went on to tell Von Dornum that he woke up repeatedly in the night with terrible headaches.

And that the water in his drinking cup was actually frozen.

No — that was not ice cubes he put there. It actually froze, he told her.

Warden Herman Quay told Von Dornum that prisoners were not put on lock-down during this cold and trying week at MDC.

But Raniere made the warden out a liar. He told Von Durnam that he has been on lock-down for most of the week, locked in his cell, to shiver, suffer from headaches, eat cold food and drink icy water in the dark. The commissary was closed so he could not buy anything.

The lights and heat are back, but it was a bittersweet moment for the long-suffering Vanguard. MDC continues to be without computers.

The depth of suffering Vanguard underwent last week forms the basis now of two letters to the judge from his lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo. Both urge the judge to release Vanguard from brutal MDC and allow him to live at home, unguarded, on home detention, with an ankle monitor.

Based in part on what Raniere told Von Dornum, the Defenders of New York filed a lawsuit yesterday against MDC and Warden Quay.

That should put Raniere in good with the warden to say the least.

Viva Executive Success!