Rough times for Salzman family

A reader writes:

It’s not an easy night for the Salzman family.

Their livelihood depends on the Raniere-verse, which seems likely to implode. They may have been complicit, or even participants, in white-collar crime at the multi-million dollar level over nearly 20 years.

They have certainly been participants in duping thousands of psychologically vulnerable victims into the Raniere-verse. This has cost those victims many thousands of dollars each, for knowledge available in $4.95 paperback self-help books, wrapped up with indoctrination of the genius and infallibility of Keith Raniere (and Nancy Salzman).

But in all the criticism of the Raniere-verse in the Albany Times-Union, Forbes, Vanity Fair, and Frank Report, the Salzman family seems to be but minor players.

Sarah Edmundson of the Vancouver BC center and Mark Vicente of the Los Angeles center of Executive Success Program, also have profited from the Raniere-verse, but they are reported to have drawn the line and shut down their centers, no longer willing to be complicit since the DOS revelations of blackmail, slavery, and genital branding.

The Salzmans should follow their example.