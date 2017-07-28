Reader: Clare Bronfman to get title “Legatus”

It may not be all bad news in NXIVM Village. A reader, who identifies herself simply as Diane O’Rea, writes of glad tidings, even if her words seem cryptic:

Clare Bronfman will be the third person in NIXVM to get a special title. She will be called “Legatus.” Keith Raniere is Vanguard, whose mind is as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. Nancy Salzman is Prefect, whose exploration of meaning presents a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. Legatus is about to experience the awe and mystery of Vanguard, as he leads her inner mind to the outer limits [of sanity]. Her next stop, Wakaya Island, Fiji.

In the days of the Roman Empire, a “Legatus” was a high-ranking general who, among other things, got to keep a large share of anything of value that was captured during a military campaign. In modern anagram word games, “Legatus” is most often re-arranged into “Age-Slut.”

Clare may be leaving on a jet plane to Fiji.

Clare Bronfman, with her own private jet, may journey to Fiji.

Clare Bronfman

Clare Bronfman has served her Vanguard for 15 years. When does she get a title? According to one readers, she will be called “Legatus.”

Artist conception: Vanguard

Artist conception: “Vanguard looking after the subconscious minds of his followers.”