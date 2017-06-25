Robbie C investigation inconveniently timed with computer trespassing indictments. NYS BCI: “You can’t have it both ways with Raniere being treated as a victim while he’s also harboring a child molester.”

A reader asks: Will anyone come forward and corroborate, first-hand, the investigation into Robbie —? And what happened there? It is reasonable to believe that such information would go a long way to helping women understand what is happening to them with DOS. Especially women and all Executive Success Program participants with children. It is a much needed, first-hand data example of what happens when you raise your child in the teachings of Keith Raniere.

Please come forward – it could save lives, literally and figuratively.





Answer: The investigation of child abuse by Robbie, a son of one of Mr. Raniere’s slaves, had to be “suspended” because at the same time the young man was being accused of sexually molesting children, the reportedly-compromised NYS Police were working to indict enemies of Mr. Raniere for possibly going into the Executive Success Program’s password-protected website without being authorized to do so.

When the NYS Police compared the two crimes – the sexual molestation of a string of children by a Raniere disciple versus a handful of people allegedly entering into a password-protected website and learning who were the coaches and students of NXIVM – the decision as to which one to pursue should have been obvious. But when the NYS Police chose to go after the alleged computer trespassers, it became quite clear that Mr. Raniere had lots of money and lots of lawyers and the trespassers did not.

The NYS Police may have reasoned: We will always have sexual molesters but it is not every day we can please high powered attorneys who represented Mr. Raniere and Clare Bronfman. So, the NYS Police abandoned the child molestation case in order to pursue the computer trespass case.

Unfortunately for Mr. Raniere, Clare Bronfman, aided by Ben Myers and Steve Ose, committed perjury in providing information about the alleged computer trespass case – and, once that became clear, the alleged trespassers were acquitted of all charges. But even though that case was dismissed almost a year ago, there are still things happening in it – a fact that we’ll report on in a later post.

After choosing to side with the Raniere-organization during the computer trespass case and compromising themselves along the way, the NYS Police could not go back and reopen the child molestation case against Robbie. And so the child molestation case was simply abandoned and the alleged victims of those molestations left to fend for themselves.

Justice, American style!