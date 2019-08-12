Why Allison Mack Will Get Much Longer Prison Sentence Than Lauren Salzman

By Bangkok

I’ve consulted with two spiritual gurus and one Jamaican witchdoctor friend of mine, and the consensus is that:

1) Allison Christin Mack will be sentenced to seven years in prison for her dastardly deeds and unwholesome behavior towards so many women, while acting as Keith Raniere’s right hand man.

No easy sentence for Allison. You heard it here first.

2) Lauren Salzman will be sentenced to 12-18 months in prison maximum, due to her lesser role in these crimes and her estranged relationship with Smelly Keith (i.e., she hadn’t fornicated with Rodent Keith in years).

Lauren may have outranked Allison many years ago, but Allison quickly rose to become Keith’s favored miscreant.

Lauren was just a sad and forlorn ‘follower’ and had little input to Keith’s decisions.

Whereas Allison was a partial architect of the branding process and slave system, while also being the strictest and most cruel slave master in Keith’s upper line.

Lauren Salzman Was Following Her Mom

The biggest factor (in her sentencing) will likely be the fact that Lauren was just following ‘mom’.

A person’s mother can have a tremendous impact on their own decision making in life.

Most people’s parents encourage them to go to college, get a respectable job and live a happy life.

But not Lauren’s mom.

According to Frank Parlato, Lauren’s mom encouraged her to playfully wrestle & roughhouse with a DIRTY OLD PERVERT thus ‘grooming her’ to be physical with Keith and setting the stage for eventually having sex with him.

That type of parental pressure is an ABSOLUTE MITIGATING FACTOR in her sentencing.

I think the pre-sentencing report (from the probation office) will reflect these issues, especially the fact that Nancy pressured her own daughter to become Keith’s sex partner and to obey anything he says.

If not for Nancy’s parental pressure from a young age, Lauren would not have walked down this particular path in life.

Whereas Allison didn’t have that type of parental pressure to join NXIVM.

Allison Mack Was Not Groomed to Obey Keith From a Young Age

Allison was a rich TV star long before joining NXIVM, yet she still jumped on the NXIVM bandwagon like a bum on a baloney sandwich.

That shows a higher level of independent thought and willful intent, compared to Lauren.

That’s the reason for the sentencing disparities.

Lauren Salzman

I also truly believe that the government owes Lauren free plastic surgery to fix her undesirably huge nose, as part of her plea deal for providing such great testimony.

Once she gets that nose fixed she’ll be able to find a suitable husband and live a normal life.